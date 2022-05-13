IPL 2022, Match 60: BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings

Prediction for BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Match 60 of the IPL 2022 season.

BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore have found rhythm at the right time and are on the verge of qualifying for the play-offs. RCB are at the 4th position with 7 wins in 12 games. They need one more win to almost confirm their play-offs spot. They are in good form at the moment and will look to continue that in their remaining games including this one. Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis have been hot and cold as the openers but the middle order has been consistent for them as Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik are in excellent form and have scored runs in almost every game.

Their bowlers have been in great form and are the main reason for their successful campaign so far. Josh Hazlewood has been brilliant and has picked wickets with the new ball and in the death overs. Wanindu Hasaranga has been exceptional and has been assisted well by Glenn Maxwell who has been brilliant with the ball in this season. Mohammad Siraj is badly out of form in this season and that’s concerning for RCB. Harshal Patel too is far from his best but he has done well in some games. RCB’s bowling overall, in good form and they’ll look to continue that in this game.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, started off well in IPL 2022 but lost track in the middle and are now struggling to make it to the play-offs. They are at the 8th position with 5 wins in 11 matches. They lost their last game by 6 wickets against the Rajasthan Royals. Punjab has a very explosive batting unit with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Mayank Agarwal. They haven’t performed at their full potential as a batting unit and they have to do that very soon if they are to give themselves any chances of qualifying to the play-offs.

Their bowlers have done well till now. Kagiso Rabada has been in great form in the last few games. Sandeep Sharma has bowled really well with the new ball and has been very economical. Rahul Chahar has been very inconsistent as their lead spinner while Liam Livingstone has bowled well. Arshdeep Singh has been phenomenal as their death bowler. Punjba has a good squad with quality batters and bowlers who will have to be at their best in the remaining matches.

BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Match 60, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 13th May 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

Brabourne Stadium has been the best venue for batting inIPL 2022 so far. Runs have flown at this venue and this game will be a high scoring encounter as well considering the power hitters in both the teams. There will be swing with the new ball for the pacers and spinners will also get some assistance as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 170 runs and chasing sides have won 9 out of the 16 games played here in this season.

BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are very strong but Royal Challengers Bangalore are in great form at the moment. They are also looking more balanced as a team than the Punjab Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favorites to win this game.

BLR vs PBKS Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be unchanged for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings too will be unchanged for this game.

Punjab Kings: Johnny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuk Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Top Captaincy Choices for BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is contributing consistently with both bat and ball for RCB. He scored 33 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last game. Maxwell has been very valuable with the ball as well for RCB. He is in good form as well and is one of the most dangerous players when on song. Maxwell will be a default captaincy pick for this game.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is in red hot form at the moment. He is picking wickets for fun and is currently the second highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 21 wickets. He picked 5 wickets in the last game against SRH. Hasranga can give a lot of points with his bowling and will be an excellent captaincy choice for fantasy teams

Faf Du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been inconsistent in IPL 2022 but he has played a big innings whenever he has played well. He scored 73* runs against SRH in the last game. He also scored 38 against CSK. Faf is one of the main batters for RCB and will look to lead his side from the front. He will be a top captaincy choice.

Budget Picks for BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Virat Kohli (8.5 Credits): Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck in the last game and will look to bounce back and score some runs in this match. Kohli is a champion player and has looked in decent form as well. He scored 30 and 58 against CSK and Gujarat respectively. He will be a good budget pick.

Rajat Patidar (8.5 Credits): Rajat Patidar has been in excellent form in IPL 2022 and has done a great job for RCB. He scored 48 in the last game and has already scored a fifty against Gujarat. Patidar has played very sensibly and will be an excellent budget pick.

Differential Pick for BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel is an excellent bowler, especially in the death overs. He hasn’t been at his best in this season but he will be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy team. He picked 3 wickets against CSK and one in the last game against SRH. Harshal can easily pick 2-3 wickets on his day.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match

If BLR Bats First: C - Glenn Maxwell, VC - Liam Livingstone

If PBKS Bats First: C - Shikhar Dhawan, VC - Jonny Bairstow

Mega League Team for BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match

If BLR Bats First: C - Wanindu Hasaranga, VC - Faf du Plessis

If PBKS Bats First: C - Josh Hazlewood, VC - Kagiso Rabada

Which Contests to Join for BLR vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.