BLR vs PUN Prediction, Match 6, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

BLR vs PUN Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings

Date: 25th March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs PUN Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started its IPL 2024 campaign with a defeat to Chennai Super Kings. RCB were not at their best as their batting order stumbled. All of their big names Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Glenn Mazwell, and Cameron Green failed to score big. They will expect Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to get big runs. The bowlers too were not penetrative enough to trouble the opposition batters. Faf du Plessis and his men will be looking for an improved performance at home.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings registered a resounding victory over Dehi Capitals at Mullanpur. Their bowling was impressive until the last over. With Harshal Patel not looking in good form, their death bowling looks a little weak. But they have an explosive batting line-up who will relish batting at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have world-class openers in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone's form is a plus point.

Probable BLR vs PUN Playing XI

BLR probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis (C) Rajat Patidar Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Anuj Rawat (wk) Dinesh Karthik Alzarri Joseph Mayank Dagar Mohammed Siraj Yash Dayal

RCB can include fast bowler Akash Deep in their line-up as an impact player and take out Dinesh Karthik when they are bowling. They can also include Mahipal Lomror if they want to strengthen their batting.

PUN probable Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C) Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Sam Curran Jitesh Sharma (wk) Liam Livingstone Shashank Singh Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Kagiso Rabada Rahul Chahar

Punjab are likely to include Arshdeep Singh in their line-up as an impact player and take out Prabhsimran Singh or Shashank Singh when they are bowling. In case they need an allround option as an impact player, they can also include Rishi Dhawan.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It is a high scoring venue and a run fest is expected. Shorter boundaries also ensure that we are likely to see a lot of sixes in the match. Expect a high-scoring game.

Weather Updates

The weather forecast is clear with no chance of rain. The temperature during the match will be 26 degrees.

Top Players for BLR vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Faf du Plessis - Faf du Plessis looked in fine touch in the last game and made a well-compiled 35, in which he smashed 8 fours. He is a dangerous player at the top and one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. Du Plessis has scored 4168 runs in IPL at an excellent average of 37 and is one of the top picks for this game.

Faf du Plessis - Faf du Plessis looked in fine touch in the last game and made a well-compiled 35, in which he smashed 8 fours. He is a dangerous player at the top and one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. Du Plessis has scored 4168 runs in IPL at an excellent average of 37 and is one of the top picks for this game.

Shikhar Dhawan - Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most consistent performers of the IPL. He will relish the good batting conditions at Bengaluru. Dhawan could not get a big score in the last game but will be determined this time. Overall in IPL, Dhawan has scored 6639 runs at an average of 35.31. Once set, he can play a long innings.

Virat Kohli - Virat Kohli will be eager to get some runs. He got out cheaply in the last game but he loves playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium. With good carry and an even batting surface, Kohli can score big here. In IPL, he has scored 2700 runs on this ground at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 140.

Top Captaincy picks

Glenn Maxwell - Maxwell is one of the most dangerous batters in white-ball cricket. He has the ability to take the game from the opposition. He can score all around the ground which makes him such a difficult batter to stop. He can also bowl some useful off-spin. His all-round capabilities makes him a top captaincy pick for this match.

Glenn Maxwell - Maxwell is one of the most dangerous batters in white-ball cricket. He has the ability to take the game from the opposition. He can score all around the ground which makes him such a difficult batter to stop. He can also bowl some useful off-spin. His all-round capabilities makes him a top captaincy pick for this match.

Sam Curran - Curran produced a Player of the Match winning performance in Punjab Kings' opening game. He top scored with 63 and was involved in a terrific partnership with Liam Livingstone. Adding to this, Curran is also a valuable left-arm quick. He can fetch many points with his all-round credentials.

Players to avoid

Shashank Singh - Shashank Singh bats lower down the order and is unlikely to bowl given so many options available for Punjab Kings. He may not contribute in the fantasy team and can be avoided.

Shashank Singh - Shashank Singh bats lower down the order and is unlikely to bowl given so many options available for Punjab Kings. He may not contribute in the fantasy team and can be avoided.

Mayank Dagar - The left-arm spinner might not find enough purchase from the Bengaluru wicket and this won't suit him. He is also unlikely to bowl his full quota. He can be avoided for this match.

BLR vs PUN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

BLR vs PUN Match Prediction

Toss can play a big role in deciding the outcome of the match. The chasing team always has an edge on this ground. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to use the home advantage to their favour and register their first win of the season.

