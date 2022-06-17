Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 4: BOK vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match Preview

Defending Champions Bokaro Blaster started off their campaign in style as they defeated the Dhanbad Dynamos by 6 wickets in the opening match of Jharkhand T20 2022. Their bowlers performed really well and restricted Dhanbad to just 109 runs. Their pacers and spinners put pressure from the first over and never allowed the Dhanbad batters to score freely. The batters then chased down the target with ease and took their side over the line with 6 wickets in hand. Bokaro will look to continue their good performance in this game as well.

Ranchi Raiders too won their first match of the season against Dumka Daredevils. It was a thriller of a contest and the game had to be decided in the super over after both teams tied in their respective 20 overs. Ranchi bowled well and bundled out Dumka for just 118 runs but they had a batting collapse and they too were all-out for 118 runs. Then they scored 12 runs in the super-over and restricted Dumka for just 1 run in the super over and won the game by 11 runs, They have excellent all-rounders and they’ll be eyeing a win over the defending champions.

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, Match 4, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

BOK vs RAN Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch was at the slower side in the first two games of the tournament. The highest score was 118 runs after the first two games. Pacers got good swing with the new ball and the spinners got good assistance off the pitch. The ball gripped and turned and run scoring was not easy at all. It’s expected to be the same for this game as well. Teams may look to bat first and put up a good total on the board. The average first innings total at this venue is 149 runs.

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and are coming off a win in their first games of the season. Ranchi Raiders have a bunch of quality all-rounders and are expected to win this game.

Probable BOK vs RAN Playing XI

Bokaro Blasters: Vishal Singh (c), Satya Setu, Aditya Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Bhanu Anand (wk), Pankaj Yadav, Arpit Yadav, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Sekhar, Aryaman Lala

Ranchi Raiders: Arvind Kumar (wk), Arnav Sinha (c), Md Kounain Quraishi, Ayush Kumar, Robin Minz (wk), Harsh Rana, Himanshi S, Sachin Yadav, Ajay Sonu T, Sankat Mochan, Abhishek Yadav,

Top Captaincy Choices for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match

Harsh Rana: Harsh Rana is one of the most important players for Ranchi Raiders. He performs with both bat and ball. Rana is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. Harsh picked up one wicket and scored 20 runs in the last game. He also picked up a wicket in the super over and took his side over the line. Harsh will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Vikash Singh: Vikash Singh is another top captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. The left-arm pacer swings the new ball and is a genuine wicket-taker. His job is to pick early wickets and put the opposition under pressure. He picked up 2 wickets and conceded only 12 runs in his 4 overs. Vikash will look to do the same in this game as well.

Sachin Yadav: Sachin Yadav is one of the main pacers for Ranchi. He picked up one wicket and scored very important 24 runs with the bat. Sachin will bowl the crucial overs for his side and can contribute with the bat as well. He can fetch a lot of points and will be a good captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match

Ajay-Sonu-T (8.5 credits): Ajay Sonu T will be a top budget pick for this game. The leg spinner is a good bowler and a wicket-taker. He picked up one wicket and gave away only 13 runs in 3 overs. Ajay looked in good rhythm and can pick wickets in clusters on his day.

Saurabh Sekhar (8.5credits): Saurabh Sekhar bowled really well for Bokaro in the first game. The right-arm pacer picked up 2 wickets and his economy was 5.25 in 4 overs. He will be a top budget pick at 8.5 credits.

Differential Pick for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match

Md Kounain Quraishi: Mohammad Kounain Quraishi will be the best differential option for your fantasy teams. He will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs as well. He failed with the bat but picked up 2 wickets and conceded only 20 runs in his 4 overs. Quraishi will contribute with both bat and ball and can help your fantasy team perform well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match

If BOK Bats First: C - Harsh Rana, VC - Vikash Singh

If RAN Bats First: C - Arvind Kumar, VC - Aditya Singh

Mega League Team for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match

If BOK Bats First: C - Sachin Yadav, VC - Arpit Yadav

If RAN Bats First: C - Abhishek Yadav, VC - Md Kounain Quraishi

Which Contests to Join for BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.