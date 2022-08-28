BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals, Match 28, The Hundred Men's 2022

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Match Preview

Birmingham Phoenix is in 3rd position in the points table with 4 wins and two losses in 6 games. They are playing great cricket at the moment and have been very consistent as a team. Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Matthew Wade, Miles Hammond, etc have done well in the batting department and they have got good assistance from the bowlers. Kane Richardson, Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Tom Helm and the others have been very consistent with the ball. Birmingham will look to win this game to increase their chances of qualifying in the top 3.

The Manchester Originals started off poorly as they lost their first 3 games of this season but they have come back strongly and have won their last 3 games in a row. They have a very explosive batting unit with the likes of Phil Salt, Tristan Stubbs, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, etc. Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury while Andre Russell has returned back home for the CPL. The bowlers have been very consistent for them. Manchester will look to continue their winning streak in this game as well.

BPH vs MNR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals, Match 28, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 28th August 2022, Sunday 11:30 PM IST

BPH vs MNR Venue and Pitch Report

Edgbaston is a suitable venue for the batters. The average first innings score here is 162 runs in T20s and it has been 163 this season. Batters have enjoyed their time on the crease. This match is expected to be a high-scoring one as 190+ has been scored 17 times at this ground. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and spinners will also play a key role. Chasing teams have won 36 games out of 83 T20s played here.

BPH vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix is in form and they will be the favourites to win this game against the Manchester Originals.

Predicted BPH vs MNR Playing XI

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Henry Brookes

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (wk), Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Colin Ackerman, Tristan Stubbs, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Mitchell Stanley, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for BPH vs MNR Dream11 Match

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is the best captaincy option for this game. Moeen has scored runs and picked wickets consistently this season so far. He is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament and has shown why he is rated so highly in the shortest format. He has scored runs effortlessly and stylishly. He scored a quickfire 42 in the last game. Moeen will be an excellent fantasy pick because of his all-round attributes.

Philip Salt: Philip Salt has been in exceptional form this season. He has scored runs in almost every game and has been the best batter for the Manchester Originals. He has 238 runs at an average of 47.60 including two half-centuries in 6 matches. Salt makes full use of the field restrictions and has been at his destructive best in that phase. He will look to score quickly and score big in this game. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson has been in terrific form with the ball. He is currently the 2nd highest wicket-taker of this season with 10 wickets to his name. He has bowled well with the new ball and then in the death overs. Richardson has a lethal yorker in his armoury and it has been very fruitful for him. He will lead the bowling attack of the Birmingham Phoenix and will be a popular captaincy option for this game as he can fetch good fantasy points with his bowling.

Budget Pick for BPH vs MNR Dream11 Match

Joshua Little (8.5 Credits): Irishman Joshua Little will be a great budget pick for this match. Little will bowl with the new ball and then in the back end of the innings. He picks wickets upfront by swinging the new ball and relies on yorkers and slower deliveries in the death overs. He picked 2 wickets in the last game which was his first game of this season.

Differential Picks for BPH vs MNR Dream11 Match

Miles Hammond: Miles Hammond will be a perfect differential pick. Hammond will open the innings and has done well till now. He is an aggressive batter and likes to attack the bowling in the power play. He can score quick runs and can score big once he gets going. He has given some useful contributions at the top and will look to continue that. Hammond scored 17 runs in the last game.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is a key all-rounder for the Birmingham Phoenix. Howell bats in the lower order and is a hard hitter of the cricket ball. He is a wicket-taker with the ball and is known for using his cutters and slower deliveries. He picked one wicket in the last game. Howell will be a top differential pick as he will contribute with both bat and ball.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BPH vs MNR Dream11 Match

If BPH Bats First: C - Philip Salt, VC - Moeen Ali

If MNR Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - Tristan Stubbs

Mega League Team for BPH vs MNR Dream11 Match

If BPH Bats First: C - Kane Richardson, VC - Laurie Evans

If MNR Bats First: C - Benny Howell, VC - Paul Walter

Which Contests to Join for BPH vs MNR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.