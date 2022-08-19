BPH vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Match 19, The Hundred Men's 2022

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Match Preview

Birmingham Phoenix are in 3rd position with 3 wins and one loss in 4 games. They have won 3 matches in a row and are looking good as a team. Their batting unit is mainly carried by Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone and the others need to step-up as well. Will Smeed despite scoring a century has been inconsistent. They need good starts from their openers. The middle-order is in top form and the bowlers are also bowling well. They are one of the strongest teams this season and will look to register their 4th win against the struggling Northern Superchargers.

Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, are in poor form this season. They have won only one match out of the 4 games that they have played till now. Their batters have been very inconsistent and have failed to get going. Adam Lyth has done well but the others need to take responsibility. Faf du Plessis scored 56 in the last game. Harry Brook, David Willey, Michael Pepper, etc need to score runs. Their bowling has been decent but it has been expensive at times. Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid, Wahab Riaz, David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe form a strong bowling unit. The Superchargers have lost their last 3 games and need to start winning before it’s too late.

BPH vs NOS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Match 19, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 19th August 2022, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

BPH vs NOS Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a great one for batting. The short boundaries here ensure that the audience gets to see a high scoring game and a lot of sixes. Birmingham has a lot of six hitters and they will love batting at their home ground. The average first innings score here is 162 runs in T20s. The first game played here saw Birmingham scoring 176 runs. Scores in the region of 150-170 are common at this venue. Chasing sides have won 36 out of 83 games. Batting first won’t be a bad option here in Edgbaston.

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix will be the clear favorites to win this game. They have a very strong line-up with good depth and are in good form as well.

Predicted BPH vs NOS Playing XI

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond,, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Henry Brookes

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Harry Brook, David Willey, Michael Pepper (wk), Adam Hose, Dwayne Bravo, Roelof van der Merwe, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Ben Raine, Craig Miles

Top Captaincy Choices for BPH vs NOS Dream11 Match

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is the default captaincy option for this game. Moeen has been in terrific form and has performed in every game of this season. He scored 52 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. Moeen is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. He likes to play his shots and deals in boundaries. Moeen will be a must pick in your fantasy teams.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will be a popular captaincy pick for this game. Livingstone is arguably the hardest hitter of the ball in current times. He is a six hitting machine and can change the game on its head when on song. Livingstone scored 51* in the last game. He will bowl a few sets of his spin bowling as well. Livingstone will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

David Willey: David WIlley will be a key player for the Northern Superchargers. Willey is a wicket taker with the new ball and bowls well in the death overs as well. He will bat in the middle-order for the Superchargers and is a big hitter with the bat. Willy missed a few games due to injury and will look to do well in the remaining games of this season. He scored 16 runs in the last game. Willey will be a very valuable pick.

Budget Picks for BPH vs NOS Dream11 Match

Benny Howell (8 Credits): Benny Howell has been in superb form and will be the best budget pick for this game. Howell is performing with both bat and ball. He will bat in the lower order and can tonk the ball if he gets the chance to bat. He is known for his variations in bowling. Howell picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Adam Lyth (8.5 Credits): Adam Lyth has been the best batter for the Superchargers in this season. In 4 games he has two 50+ scores (51 and 79) and two ducks to his name. He will look to be more consistent. Lyth will open the innings and can score big if he gets going.

Differential Pick for BPH vs NOS Dream11 Match

Harry Brook: Harry Brook will be an excellent differential option for this match. Brook is an excellent batter and has been in good form recently. He did well in the T20 Blast and has performed in the PSL as well. He can score big when he gets going and is a very important batter for the Northern Superchargers. He will bat at number 4. Brook scored 12 runs in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BPH vs NOS Dream11 Match

If BPH Bats First: C - Moeen Ali , VC - Liam Livingstone

If NOS Bats First: C - Harry Brook, VC - Faf du Plessis

Mega League Team for BPH vs NOS Dream11 Match

If BPH Bats First: C - David Willey, VC - Benny Howell

If NOS Bats First: C - Adam Lyth, VC - Matthew Wade

Which Contests to Join for BPH vs NOS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.