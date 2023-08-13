BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix are a good unit, as they are one of the best batting teams in the competition. Meanwhile, Oval Invinicbles are the only unbeaten team, and their bowling attack is one of the best this season. It will be a good contest, but Birmingham Phoenix might manage to register their first victory of the season.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles

Date

13 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Will Smeed has 68 runs at a strike rate of 165.85 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Will Smeed at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 304 runs, 169 balls, 50.66 avg & 179.88 SR.

Will Smeed has been dismissed 7 times by the left-arm pacers in The Hundred.

Will Smeed’s last five scores: 10, 8, 21, 5 & 16.

Ben Duckett has 90 runs at a strike rate of 132.35 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Ben Duckett’s last five scores: 25, 10, 34*, 11 & 28.

Moeen Ali has 91 runs at a strike rate of 178.43 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Moeen Ali at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 265 runs, 161 balls, 29.44 avg & 164.59 SR.

Moeen Ali vs Sunil Narine in the T20s: 40 runs, 26 balls, 153.84 SR & 3 dismissals.

Moeen Ali at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 23.50 avg, 16.66 SR & 8.46 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone has 52 runs at a strike rate of 140.54 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Liam Livingstone at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 185 runs, 127 balls, 30.83 avg & 145.66 SR.

Dan Mousley has been dismissed twice in nine balls against the leg-spinners in The Hundred.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 2, 4, 0, 20 & 0.

Shadab Khan’s last five figures: 0/6, 0/39, 2/45, 0/32 & 2/26.

Benny Howell has 10 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles. He has 2 wickets in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Benny Howell at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 15 wickets, 13.26 avg, 11.67 SR & 6.82 economy rate.

Adam Milne was wicketless in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Adam Milne at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 20 avg, 16 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Tom Helm has 3 wickets at a strike rate of 11.67 in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Tom Helm at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 38.16 avg, 20.83 SR & 10.99 economy rate.

Tom Helm’s last five bowling figures: 0/10, 1/28, 1/31, 1/25 & 2/48.

Kane Richardson took 3 wickets in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Kane Richardson at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 13.57 avg, 8.74 SR & 9.34 economy rate.

Jason Roy has 59 runs at a strike rate of 143.90 against Birmingham Phoenix.

Jason Roy vs left-arm orthodox in The Hundred: 39 runs, 28 balls, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jason Roy’s last five scores: 0, 59, 0, 8 & 2.

Jason Roy vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 37 runs, 34 balls, 108.82 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks has 17 runs in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 40, 32, 16, 11 & 9.

Will Jacks vs Adam Milne in the T20s: 43 runs, 24 balls, 179.16 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jordan Cox made 32 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Jordan Cox’s last five innings: 73, 17, 51, 22 & 18.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 46, 60, 18, 1 & 4.

Sam Curran made 30 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Sam Curran vs Tom Helm in the T20s: 8 runs, 11 balls, 72.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Curran’s last five figures: 2/31, 0/17, 0/33, 1/31 & 1/32.

Sam Billings has 24 runs in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Sam Billings’ last five scores: 0*, 5*, 4, 25 & 36.

Sam Billings vs Benny Howell in the T20s: 53 runs, 53 balls, 100 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sunil Narine has 3 wickets in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/35, 3/12, 0/25, 2/14 & 1/30.

Gus Atkinson has 9 wickets at an average of 10.66 in The Hundred this season.

Spencer Johnson has 4 wickets in two matches this season.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in the last game was slightly dry, with the off-pace deliveries sticking to the pitch. Another similar track can be expected, with the batting becoming difficult as the game progresses. A total of around 145 can be fighting one.

Weather Report

The temperature in Birmingham is expected to be around 18°C, with moderate chances of rain.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Shadab Khan, Benny Howell (c), Tom Helm, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson.

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is a good captaincy option for this game. He has experience playing at this venue and possesses a fine record with the ball. His batting can also be handy.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life with the willow. He has 125 runs at a strike rate of 183.82 in the competition so far and can again cause serious damage.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran plays like a proper all-rounder in this format. He bats in the middle order and bowls in the crucial phases for Oval Invincibles. Hence, Curran is the most popular and safe choice for the captaincy role in this game.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Will Smeed: Will Smeed has surprisingly been picked up by less than 10% of users as of now, making him an ideal differential pick for this game. He has a good record at Edgbaston and can cause serious damage on his day. Hence, Smeed can be a dark horse for this game.

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has been batting quite low this season. However, he can play long innings or provide the final flourish with the willow. Billings can also fetch a few points with the gloves behind the sticks.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ross Whiteley: Ross Whiteley is expected to bat in the lower middle order and won’t bowl either. Consider dropping him.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with Will Jacks, Ben Duckett and Sunil Narine.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Jason Roy, Adam Milne and Spencer Johnson.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with Will Smeed, Kane Richardson and Nathan Sowter.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine and Adam Milne.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

