BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets , Match 15, The Hundred Men's 2022

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Match Preview

Birmingham Phoenix lost their first game of the season against the Trent Rockets by 6 wickets. They have won their next two games and are looking in good form as a team. They won a low scoring thriller in their last game by 4 runs against Welsh Fire. Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone are the two main pillars for them but they have been inconsistent so far. Will Smeed has been excellent at the top but he too needs to be more consistent. Benny Howell and Kane Richardson have done well in the three games. Birmingham needs to be a little more consistent as a batting unit. They will look to settle the score with the Rockets by winning this game.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, are in exceptional form this season. They have won all the 3 games that they have played and are in 2nd position in the points table. The bowlers and batters have complimented each other very well and it reflects in their performance. Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have been phenomenal for them at the top. Their middle-order looks very solid with the likes of Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Ian Cockbain. Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Fletcher, etc have been in good form with the ball. Trent Rockets will look to do a double on the Phoenix by winning this game.

BPH vs TRT Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Match 15, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 15th August 2022, Monday, 11:00 PM IST

BPH vs TRT Venue and Pitch Report

Edgbaston is a good venue for batting and the short boundaries here ensures that the audience gets to see a lot of sixes. The average first innings score here is 162 runs. Scores in the range of 170-190+ has been achieved 29 times in 83 T20 games. Chasing sides have won 36 out of 83 matches played at this venue. Despite that, teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are in good form but the Trent Rockets have more depth in their line-up and are more balanced as a team. They will be favourites to win this game.

Predicted BPH vs TRT Playing XI

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales,, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Tabraiz Shamsi

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Henry Brookes

Top Captaincy Choices for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Match

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan is scoring runs for fun in this edition of The Hundred. He has scored two 80+ scores in two games. He scored 88 against the Northern Superchargers and 98* in the last game against the Manchester Originals. He will open the innings and is a good player of both pace bowling and spin bowling. Malan will be the best captaincy choice for this game.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is a popular captaincy option for this match but he has been pretty disappointing from the fantasy perspective in the last two games. He will bat at number 3 and has looked in top form. Moeen likes to play aggressively. He can score big if he doesn’t throw his wicket away. Moeen will bowl a few sets of his off-spin as well. He will fetch points from both bat and ball. He will be a good captaincy option and a must pick in your fantasy teams.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will be an excellent captaincy option for this match. Hales is in sublime touch with the bat and he has scored runs in every game. He likes to deal in boundaries and is very very aggressive especially in the power play. He can score big if he stays on the crease for some time. Hales scored 58 in the first game against Birmingham and will look to replicate the same in this game as well.

Budget Picks for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Match

Luke Wood (8 Credits): Luke Wood will be the best budget pick for this game at just 8 credits. He will lead the pace attack of the Trent Rockets. The left-arm pace bowler swings the new ball and is known for picking early wickets. Wood picked 2 wickets against the Northern Superchargers.

Tom Helm (8.5 Credits): Tom Helm bowled exceptionally well and defended 11 runs in the last set of the last game to win the match for his side. Helm will bowl with the new ball and then in the back end of the innings. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Match

Benny Howell: Benny Howell’s selection percentage is very low despite his excellent performance in the last game. Howell will bat in the lower middle-order and will mainly do the big hitting job with the bat. He is a wily bowler and will use his cutters and other variations to good use with the ball. Howell scored a quickfire 21* with the bat and picked up one wicket. He conceded only 12 runs in his spell. Howell will be an excellent differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Match

If BPH Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - Moeen Ali

If TRT Bats First: C - Dawid Malan, VC - Colin Munro

Mega League Team for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Match

If BPH Bats First: C - Alex Hales, VC - Rashid Khan

If TRT Bats First: C - Benny Howell, VC - Will Smeed

Which Contests to Join for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.