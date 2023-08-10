BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: The outcome of this game will be decided by how Birmingham Phoenix’s batters counter Welsh Fire’s bowling. Birmingham Phoenix might turn out to be slightly better enough and win the game.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

Date

10 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Will Smeed has 65 runs at a strike rate of 154.76 in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Will Smeed at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 294 runs, 156 balls, 58.80 avg, 188.46 SR.

Will Smeed vs David Willey in the T20s: 7 runs, 7 balls, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Smeed vs left-arm pacers in The Hundred: 51 runs, 54 balls, 94.44 SR & 7 dismissals.

Ben Duckett vs off-spinners in The Hundred: 47 runs, 40 balls, 117.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali has 69 runs at a strike rate of 197.14 in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Moeen Ali at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 248 runs, 148 balls, 31 avg & 167.56 SR.

Moeen Ali vs left-arm chinaman in The Hundred: 27 runs, 22 balls, 122.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20s: 27 runs, 24 balls, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 16 avg, 14.66 SR & 6.55 economy rate.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 35 avg, 18.20 SR & 11.54 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone has 35 runs at a strike rate of 159.09 in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Liam Livingstone at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 157 runs, 107 balls, 31.40 avg & 146.72 SR.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in The Hundred: 58 runs, 46 balls, 126.08 SR & 2 dismissals. Roelof van der Merwe has also dismissed him once in the T20s.

Liam Livingstone vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20s: 17 runs, 14 balls, 121.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jamie Smith has made 13 & 15 in the two games this season.

Dan Mousley vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 4 runs, 6 balls, 66.67 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 4, 0, 20, 0 & 9.

Shadab Khan vs Haris Rauf in the T20s: 32 runs, 13 balls, 246.15 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan’s last five figures: 0/39, 2/45, 0/32, 2/26 & 0/21.

Benny Howell has 27 runs at a strike rate of 192.85 in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Benny Howell has 3 wickets in 40 balls at an economy rate of 3.60 against Welsh Fire.

Benny Howell at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 14.07 avg, 11.92 SR & 7.08 economy rate.

Benny Howell vs LHBs in The Hundred: 10 wickets, 11.10 avg, 9.40 SR & 7.09 economy rate.

Benny Howell vs RHBs in The Hundred: 12 wickets, 25 avg, 19.66 SR & 7.63 economy rate.

Adam Milne at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 15.40 avg, 14 SR & 6.60 economy rate.

Adam Milne took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Adam Milne vs LHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 4.42 avg, 4.57 SR & 6 economy rate.

Adam Milne vs RHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 18 avg, 16.85 SR & 6.35 economy rate.

Tom Helm has 2 wickets at an economy rate of 9.84 in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Tom Helm’s last five bowling figures: 1/28, 1/31, 1/25, 2/48 & 1/37.

Tom Helm at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 36.50 avg, 20 SR & 10.95 economy rate.

Tom Helm vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 25.33 avg, 18.67 SR & 8.14 economy rate.

Tom Helm vs RHBs in The Hundred: 17 wickets, 18.64 avg, 10.76 SR & 10.39 economy rate.

Kane Richardson’s last five bowling figures: 0/33, 2/20, 2/49, 1/31 & 1/29.

Kane Richardson took 2 wickets in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Kane Richardson at Edgbaston in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 12 avg, 8 SR & 9 economy rate.

Kane Richardson vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 62 avg, 33 SR & 11.27 economy rate.

Kane Richardson vs RHBs in The Hundred: 12 wickets, 12 avg, 9.83 SR & 7.32 economy rate.

Joe Clarke was dismissed on a duck in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Joe Clarke vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 7 runs, 10 balls, 70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Joe Clarke vs Liam Livingstone in the T20s: 23 runs, 21 balls, 109.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Joe Clarke’s last five scores: 69*, 0, 0, 2 & 7.

Luke Wells’ last five scores: 12, 24, 57, 1 & 13.

Luke Wells at Edgbaston in the T20s: 103 runs, 34.33 avg & 145.07 SR

Stevie Eskinazi’s last five scores: 1, 31, 3*, 38 & 9.

Tom Abell at Edgbaston in the T20s: 195 runs, 27.85 avg & 138.29 SR.

Tom Abell’s last five scores: 0, 11, 8, 15 & 26.

Glenn Phillips made 8 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 6, 22, 19, 20 & 47.

David Willey has 8 runs in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

David Willey vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 26 runs, 30 balls, 86.67 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Willey vs Moeen Ali in the T20s: 11 runs, 12 balls, 91.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Willey vs Liam Livingstone in the T20s: 10 runs, 10 balls, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Willey has 3 wickets at an economy rate of 11.52 in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

David Willey vs LHBs in The Hundred: 2 wickets, 39 avg, 29 SR & 8.07 economy rate.

David Willey vs RHBs in The Hundred: 11 wickets, 25.63, 16.63 SR & 9.25 economy rate.

Ben Green’s last five scores: 25, 16, 2, 2 & 35*.

Ben Green’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/10, 3/25, 1/38 & 0/27.

Shaheen Afridi snared 3 wickets in his only T20I innings at Edgbaston.

Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 28 avg, 13 SR & 12.92 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in The Hundred: 4 wickets, 8.50 avg, 9.50 SR & 5.37 economy rate.

Roelof van der Merwe’s last five figures: 1/11, 1/33, 1/36, 1/34 & 3/25.

Roelof van der Merwe took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Roelof van der Merwe vs LHBs in The Hundred: 4 wickets, 15.50 avg, 11.50 SR & 8.09 economy rate.

Roelof van der Merwe vs RHBs in The Hundred: 4 wickets, 56.50 avg, 29.75 SR & 11.39 economy rate.

David Payne has 5 wickets at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 7 against Birmingham Phoenix. He took 3 wickets in his only innings at Edgbaston.

David Payne vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 34.33 avg, 25.33 SR & 8.13 economy rate.

David Payne vs RHBs in The Hundred: 9 wickets, 46.88 avg, 26.66 SR & 10.55 economy rate.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 0/27, 3/27, 0/15, 2/32 & 3/20.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in The Hundred at Edgbaston last season was 161. The teams batting first won 3 of the four games last year.

The average first innings score in the T20 Blast this year at Edgbaston was 169, with the teams batting first, registering victory in seven of the 12 games. The pacers took only 57.98% of the wickets in the league. The spinners had a better economy rate (7.96) than the pacers (8.68). Expect some assistance for the spinners, too, in this match.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 24°C, with very little chance of rain.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Shadab Khan, Benny Howell (c), Tom Helm, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson.

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Stevie Eskinazi, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is a dangerous player in this format who can contribute with both bat and ball. His record at this venue is also quite good, making Livingstone a fine captaincy option.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is another player who can contribute to all the departments. He also has vast experience playing in these conditions.

David Willey: David Willey is the most popular option for captaincy in this game. His all-round expertise makes him an asset in this format. Making him captain will be a safe move.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson has been picked up by less than 18% of users as of now. He has a fine record at Edgbaston in the competition. He also enjoys bowling against right-handed batters, and Welsh Fire have a majority of the RHBs in the top five.

David Payne: David Payne has been selected by less than 13% of people as of now. He has done reasonably well against Birmingham Phoenix, and his overall record is also good at Edgbaston.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dan Mousley: Dan Mousley has been batting low and doesn’t bowl much, either. He can be dropped for this game.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three of Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, David Payne and Haris Rauf.

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Stevie Eskinazi, Ben Green and Adam Milne.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with two of Will Smeed, David Payne and Haris Rauf.

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with two of Shadab Khan, Ben Green and Adam Milne.

BPH vs WEF Dream11 Prediction:

The outcome of this game will be decided by how Birmingham Phoenix’s batters counter Welsh Fire’s bowling. Birmingham Phoenix might turn out to be slightly better enough and win the game.

