BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch & Weather Report: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 11, The Hundred Women's 2022

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Birmingham Phoenix women have started off their campaign in style. They are at the top of the points table with 2 wins in two games. They defeated Welsh Fire women by 19 runs in their first game and the Trent Rockets women by 8 wickets in their last game. They have many big names like Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Emy Jones, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, etc and all of them are in excellent form. They are arguably the strongest team on paper and are playing like that.

Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, are in 5th position with one win and one loss in two games. They won their last game in a low scoring thriller by 5 runs against the London Spirit women. Northern Superchargers also have match winners in their line-up. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage are proven performers and the onus will be on them to do well and win games for their team. Superchargers will look to carry forward the winning momentum from the last game.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 11, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 19th August 2022, Friday, 8:00 PM IST

BPH-W vs NOS-W Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score here in 15 women T20is is 128 runs with the highest score being 167 runs and 150-170 being scored 6 times. The first game played here was a low scoring one. Overall it’s a good wicket to bat on and the batters can score big once they settle in. There will be some movement with the new ball and the spinners will get some assistance as well. Chasing teams have won 7 games out of 15 women T20Is. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix women will start as the favorites to win this game. They have many big names in their line-up and are in good form as a team.

Predicted BPH-W vs NOS-W Playing XI

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine (c), Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Emilly Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Northern Superchargers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice David Richardson, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick

Top Captaincy Choices for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Devine: Devine is the default captaincy pick for this game. She is one of the best batters in women cricket and she’ll contribute with both bat and ball. Devine is a hard hitter and is known for scoring big and scoring quickly. She scored 48 in the first game and picked up one wicket and 16 runs and one wicket in the last match. She is a must pick for this game.\

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry is the best all-rounder in women’s cricket. She is a match winner with both bat and ball but she hasn’t bowled in the first two games of this season. Perry will bat at number 4 for Birmingham. She scored 58 in the first game and 39* in the last game to take her side over the line. She is looking in sublime form and she can score big and fetch plenty of fantasy points. Perry will be an excellent captaincy option.

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is currently amongst the top batters in women’s cricket. She has been super consistent and has scored runs in almost every game. She is batting at number 4 which isn’t her ideal position but she has done well till now. Wolvaardt scored 49 in the first game and 24 in the last match. She can win games on her own when on song. She’ll be a great captaincy option.

Budget Picks for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Amy Jones (8.5 Credits): Amy Jones will be an excellent budget pick. She is one of the best wicket-keeper batters in women’s cricket. Jones has performed very consistently for her national side and did well in the last game as well. She scored 44* runs. Jones can score big and she’ll give points from catches and stumpings as well.

Bess Heath (8.5 Credits): Heath will be a great budget pick. She will bat at number 3 for the Northern Superchargers. Heath scored a match winning 57 in the last game. She looked in good touch and will look to do well in this game as well.

Differential Pick for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Issy Wong: Issy Wong will be the best differential pick for this match. Wong will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. She is a very talented bowler and has been in top form recently. She swings the new ball and can provide early breakthroughs. Wong can fetch a lot of points with her bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Sophie Devine, VC - Ellyse Perry

If NOS-W Bats First: C - Amy Jones, VC - Alyssa Healy

Mega League Team for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Laura Wolvaardt, VC - Sophie Molineux

If NOS-W Bats First: C - Bess Heath, VC - Georgia Elwiss

Which Contests to Join for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.