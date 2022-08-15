BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Weather Updates – Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 7, The Hundred Women's 2022

Get BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team, Prediction and Tips for the Hundred Women's match between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match Preview

Birmingham Phoenix Women will host Trent Rockets Women in Match 7 of the Hundred Women 2022.

Both the teams have won their first game of the season. Birmingham Phoenix was outstanding with the bat with overseas stars Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry leading the batting order. With the ball, the bowlers kept it tight throughout the innings and Birmingham Phoenix won the game by 19 runs. They lost against Trent Rockets last time at this very same venue. The host will be looking to make things equal and register another win to make it two in two in the first week of the tournament.

On the other side, Trent Rockets bowlers led the victory against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford. Spin duo Alana King and Sarah Glenn destroyed the opposition’s batting completely. Nat Sciver missed the last game due to personal reasons and will be available for this game. The Rockets are coming back to Edgbaston with good memories from last season. They will be looking to carry on the momentum and make it two in a row at the start of the season.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 7, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 15th August 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

BPH-W vs TRT-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been a balanced one this summer. Both batters and bowlers have equally enjoyed batting here. Pacers get extra help with the new ball in the power play. The average first innings total at this venue last year was around 130. Teams batting second enjoyed more advantages.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix is clearly looking the better side on paper in the batting department but Trent Rockets is a better bowling side. Both the teams are coming into this game with a win but Birmingham should enjoy the home support and get the better of Trent Rockets in this match.

Probable BPH-W vs TRT-W Playing XI

Birmingham Phoenix Women : Sophie Devine (c), Eve Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Trent Rockets Women : Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani (c), Nat Sciver, Mignon du Preez, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Katherine Brunt, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro, Georgia Davis.

Top Captaincy Choices for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine continued from where she left in the Commonwealth Games. The New Zealand international scored 48 off 25 and also took a wicket with the ball. She is back to Edgbaston and will definitely start this game as one of top captaincy choices.

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver did not start the last game due to personal reasons but will be back for the second match against Birmingham. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the top captaincy choices for this fixture.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry played her first game after the World Cup final earlier this year and wasted no time to prove herself again. She scored a match-winning 58 and also got the player of the match award in the first game of the season. The Australian superstar looks in fine touch and keeping her as captain in one of your XI is a must.

Budget Picks for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Sarah Glenn (8.5 Credits): Sarah Glenn is a genuine wicket taker for her side Trent Rockets. She started the 2022 season really well with 2 wickets which helped her side to win the first match at Old Trafford. Glenn will cost only 8.5 CR which makes her one of the best budget picks for this game.

Amy Jones (8.5 Credits): Amy Jones was on fire in the recently concluded domestic T20 tournament. She will be batting in the top order and will just cost 8.5 CR for your XI. She will cover the keeper option which makes it even better as one of the best budget picks in the tournament.

Differential Pick for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Eve Jones: The Birmingham Phoenix opener is the best differential pick for this match. Eve Jones knows this ground well and will once again open the innings for the Phoenix. She could not score many runs in the first match but expected to do well in this fixture at home.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Sophie Devine, VC - Katherine Brunt

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Alana King, VC - Kirstie Gordon

Mega League Team for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

If BPH-W Bats First: C - Ellyse Perry, VC - Sarah Glenn

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Nat Sciver, VC - Sophie Molineux

Which Contests to Join for BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.