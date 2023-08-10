BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

Considering the current form and the team on paper Welsh Fire Women should beat BPH-W.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women

Date

10th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Edgbaston is yet to host a game in this tournament.

It has been a high scoring ground considering the recent T20 games played at the venue this season.

BPH-W lost each of the two games they played and lost one game to relentless rain.

They will be hoping to get their first win in this game.

BPH-W have won both the games played against WEF-W in this tournament's history.

On the other side, WEF-W got off to the best start ever in this tournament.

WEF-W have won each of the two games they played and lost one game to rain.

Sophie Devine and Hayley Matthews are undoubtedly the two top all-rounders who can make a lot of difference to your points tally.

Georgia Elwiss and Alex Griffiths are two unpopular names who are making difference with the ball for WEF-W.

Amy Jones have almost 350 runs in T20s at Edgbaston.

Arlott has 13 T20 wickets at Edgbaston at an impressive record of 12.85.

Pick one team with mostly top 5 batters from the team chasing.

Pick one team at least with only seamers

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Edgbaston in Birmingham is expected to be a good one for the batters. It is generally a high scoring ground with little assistance for both seamers and spinners. The first innings score is expected to be around 150. Team winning the toss should bowl first.



Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Eve Jones (c), Tess Flintoff, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick.

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Kristen Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Freya Davies, Shabnim lsmail, Claire Nicholas.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine's all-round abilities makes her a must captaincy choice ahead of this game. She will be batting at the top of the order and the conditions at the Edgbaston is suitable the way Devine plays. In addition, she had an impressive last outing with both bat and ball.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be another brilliant captaincy choice. She is in great batting form and is expected to continue to bat at the top of the order. In addition, her spin bowling can make a huge difference to your points tally and can be the deciding factor.

Amy Jones: Amy Jones will be be another player to watch out for in this game. The keeper-batter have an impressive batting record at the Edgbaston. It is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy option ahead of this game.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Emily Arlott: Arlott will continue to be one of the best differential picks for this game. The Birmingham's pacer is too good a player to stay quiet for this long. She has been selected by very less number of teams as of writing this which can make a huge difference to your points tally.

Eve Jones: Eve Jones scored an unbeaten half century last time these two sides played at Edgbaston. In addition, Edgbaston is a familiar venue for the BPH-W skipper and will play a crucial role with the bat at the top.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Erin Burns: Erin Burns hasn't made any big impact with both bat and ball. She will be a risky choice ahead of this game and most probably should be avoided in any of your XI for this game.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Elwiss, Arlott, Jones, Baker

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Nicholas, Flintoff, Beaumont, Bryce

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wong, Dunkley, Griffiths, Arlott

If WEF-W bat first

Complete team with three of Elwiss, Maqsood, Nicholas, Flintoff

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction

