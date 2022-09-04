BR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Barbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings, Match 6, Caribbean Premier League 2022

BR vs SLK Dream11 Match Preview

Barbados Royals won their first game of this season in style. They defeated the defending champions by 7 wickets. Barbados has the likes of Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, etc in their line-up and all of them are match winners. They bowled really well and the batters also did a great job. The Royals will look to continue their good form and register their second win of this season against the St. Lucia Kings.

St. Lucia Kings, on the other hand, lost their first game of this season by 3 wickets against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Their bowlers did a great job and need good support from the batters. They were without the likes of Faf du Plessis, Tim David, and David Wiese who are expected to be available for this game. Kings will look to bounce back strongly and win this game to open their account in CPL 2022.

BR vs SLK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Barbados Royals vs St. Lucia Kings, Match 6, Caribbean Premier League 2022

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Date and Time: 4th September 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

BR vs SLK Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. The first game was abandoned due to rain so there will be some moisture and the pacers can exploit that if they bowl well with the new ball. There will be ample help for the spinners as well. The average first innings score here is 164 runs in T20s. Chasing sides have won 40 out of 73 games played here.

BR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction

Barbados Royals have good depth in their squad and will start as the favourites to win this game. Big names will be returning for the St.Lucia Zouks for this game and it won’t be an easy task to go through them.

Predicted BR vs SLK Playing XI

Barbados Royals: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Corbin Bosch, Harry Tector, David Miller (c), Azam Khan, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds

St. Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royale

Top Captaincy Choices for BR vs SLK Dream11 Match

Corbin Bosch: Corbin Bosch will be a perfect captaincy pick. He will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs as well. He has been in excellent form and can fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket. He scored 10 runs and picked one wicket in the last game. Bosch will field at the hot spots and can give a few points from catches as well. He took 5 catches including a caught & bowled in the last game.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will be an excellent captaincy choice. Holder will bowl 4 overs - 2 with the new ball and 2 in the death. He is a wicket-taker with the ball and is more than capable with the bat. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Holder is one of the best all-rounders in the competition and will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers is in serious form right now. He has scored runs consistently for the West Indies in the last few series. He scored a match-winning 73 in his first game of this season. Mayers likes to attack from the word go and exploits the field restrictions in the first 6 overs. He is good with the ball as well and can easily give 2-3 overs if required. He is in red-hot form which makes him an ideal captaincy option.

Budget Pick for BR vs SLK Dream11 Match

Mark Deyal (8.5 Credits): Mark Deyal will be the best budget pick for this game. He is one of the most important players for his team. He will bat at number 3 or 4 and may bowl an over or two. He looked in great touch in the last game and scored 35 runs. He is excellent in the field as well and can give some points from catches and fielding. Deyal will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Differential Picks for BR vs SLK Dream11 Match

Tim David: Tim David is expected to be available for this game. He was part of the Southern Brave in the recently concluded the Hundred 2022. Tim David is, at the moment, one of the best strikers of the cricket ball. He is a six-hitting machine and can score runs very quickly. David can take down any type of bowling be it the spinners or the pacers. He was in excellent form in the last season of CPL and will be an ideal differential pick for this game.

Kesrick Williams: Kesrick Williams will be another great differential pick for your fantasy teams. Williams will be a key pacer for the St.Lucia Kings. He bowls an over or two with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is known for varying his pace and using cutters. Williams can pick a few wickets in this game. He picked one wicket in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BR vs SLK Dream11 Match

If BR Bats First: C - Kyle Mayers, VC - Jason Holder

If SLK Bats First: C - Obed McCoy, VC - Alzarri Joseph

Mega League Team for BR vs SLK Dream11 Match

If BR Bats First: C - Corbin Bosch, VC - Mark Deyal

If SLK Bats First: C - Rahkeem Cornwall, VC - Johnson Charles

Which Contests to Join for BR vs SLK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league teams.