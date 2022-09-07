BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 8, Caribbean Premier League 2022

BR vs TKR Dream11 Match Preview

Barbados Royals have started off really well in this season as they have won the first two games of CPL 2022. They defeated the Patriots by 7 wickets in the first game and then the St. Lucia Kings by 11 runs in their last game. Their batters are in excellent form, especially the opening duo of Kyle Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall. Mayers is performing with both bat and ball and he is the main reason for their excellent performance. Quinton de Kock and David Miller are also there in the batting unit. The bowlers have been in top form as well. Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, etc form a good bowling unit. Barbados will look to continue their winning streak by defeating the mighty TKR.

The Trinbago Knight Riders, meanwhile, won their first game of the season and their second game got washed out due to rain. They won their first game by 3 wickets against the St. Lucia Kings. They have many big names in their line-up - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard etc. They have excellent depth in their batting and bowling. Akeal Hosein got injured in the first and wasn’t named in the playing 11 for the last game. He is an excellent player as well. TKR is one of the strongest teams on paper in CPL 2022 and they will look to do well and win this game.

BR vs TKR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 8, Caribbean Premier League 2022

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Date and Time: 7th September 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

BR vs TKR Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a good one for batting. The average first innings score here is 159 runs in 27 T20 games. Scores in the region of 150-170 are very common at this venue. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get good assistance as well. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss. Chasing sides have won 17 out of the 27 games played here.

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders have a star-studded line-up and they will start as the favourites to win this game but the Barbados Royals also have many quality players and they are in good form as a team.

Predicted BR vs TKR Playing XI

Barbados Royals: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Harry Tector, David Miller (c), Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Seekkuge Prasanna, Terrance Hinds, Kharry Pierre, Ravi Rampaul/Jayden Seales, Anderson Philip

Top Captaincy Choices for BR vs TKR Dream11 Match

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers is in exceptional form at the moment. He is scoring runs and picking wickets for fun. He scored 73 runs in the first game and scored 36 runs and picked up 4 wickets in the last game against the St.Lucia Kings. Mayers has been a consistent performer for the West Indies as well in the last few months. He will open the innings and will bowl 3-4 overs as well. He bats aggressively and gets the new ball to swing as well. Mayers will be the best captaincy option for this game.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is will be an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Narine will bowl 4 overs and will open the innings for TKR. He is a proven match-winner and a veteran in the T20 format. He can win games on his own if he gets going. Narine picked 1 wicket in the first game and bowled very economically. He is a destructive batter in the power play and can change the course of the game if he stays on the crease for a few overs. He will contribute with both and the ball.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will be an ideal player for the captaincy role in fantasy cricket Holder will bowl 4 overs - 2 with the new ball and 2 in the death. He is a wicket-taker with the ball and is more than capable with the bat. He picked 2 wickets in the first game against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Holder is one of the best all-rounders in the competition and will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Budget Pick for BR vs TKR Dream11 Match

Tion Webster (8 Credits): Tion Webster will be an ideal budget pick for your fantasy teams. Webster will open the innings and is in good form with the bat. He scored a match-winning 58 runs in the first game against the St. Lucia Kings. Webster is a talented batter and he will look to continue his good form in this match as well.

Differential Picks for BR vs TKR Dream11 Match

Corbin Bosch: Corbin Bosch will be a great differential pick for this match. He will bowl 4 overs and will bat in the middle/lower-middle order. Bosch was in top form in the recently concluded “Sixty” tournament. He is a utility player and can win games for his team. Bosch did well in the first game and was adjudged as the man of the match. He will be a valuable fantasy pick for this game.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is a champion player in the shortest format. He is a very destructive batter and can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. He is a six-hitter and one of the most aggressive batters in the world when on song. Pooran will bat at number 3 for TKR. He will keep the wicket as well. He was in good form in the series against New Zealand. Pooran will be an excellent differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for BR vs TKR Dream11 Match

If BR Bats First: C - Kyle Mayers, VC - Sunil Narine

If TKR Bats First: C - Obed McCoy, VC - Andre Russell

Mega League Team for BR vs TKR Dream11 Match

If BR Bats First: C - Andre Russell, VC - Jason Holder

If TKR Bats First: C - Rahkeem Cornwall, VC - Jayden Seales

Which Contests to Join for BR vs TKR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league teams.