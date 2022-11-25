BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction, Today Match 8, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League Match.

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves Match Preview

Bangla Tigers won their first game by 19 runs but they lost their last game by 15 runs against the Morrisville Samp Army. They failed to chase down 100 runs even after losing only 3 wickets. The batters failed to get going, especially in the middle overs. The bowlers are in excellent form and the batters need to assist them well.

Chennai Braves, on the other hand, had a horrible start to the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. They lost their first game against the New York Strikers by 27 runs. At one stage they were 38 for 6 in 7.2 overs. Their batters failed miserably after a good performance by the bowlers. They have been badly affected by the unavailability of their key players. But they still have the likes of Sikandar Raza, Dawid Malan, Carlos Braithwaite, James Fuller and others who are capable of winning games on their own. Chennai Braves needs to regroup as a team and bounce back strongly.



Also Read:

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves Date 25th November 2022 Time 10:00 PM IST

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been excellent for batting in all the games until now. There has been good help for the bowlers as well. The new ball has swung for the pacers while the big dimensions and some help from the pitch have brought the spinners into play. This is a night game so there will be some dew in the second innings. Teams batting first have won all the games played up until now. The average first innings score is 116 runs in this season.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

There are no injury updates from either of the teams.

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Jake Ball, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Brave Playing XI: Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Michael Pepper, Carlos Braithwaite, James Fuller, Ross Whiteley, Vritiya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Paddy Dooley, Henry Brookes

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction

The Bangla Tigers will start as the favourites to win this match.

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis will be a top captaincy choice. He has been in excellent touch this season and is capable of scoring big. He played a match-winning knock in the first game. Lewis can fetch plenty of points with his batting.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza failed with the bat in the first game but he bowled well and picked up one wicket. He will bat at number 3 and has been in sublime touch in international cricket. Raza will be the safest captaincy pick because of his all-round attributes.

James Fuller: James Fuller picked up 3 wickets in the first game. He will bowl in the death overs and will bat in the lower order for the Chennai Braves. He looks in good form and will be a good captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rohan Mustafa: Rohan Mustafa is an excellent all-rounder in the Bangla Tigers squad. He will bowl 2 overs of his off-spin and will bat in the lower order. He is unlikely to contribute with the bat but he is in great form with the ball. Mustafa picked 2 wickets in the first game and bowled very economically in the second. He will be an ideal differential pick.

Carlos Braithwaite: Carlos Braithwaite scored 22* runs in the first game. He also bowled 2 overs and looked in a good rhythm. He is a talented all-rounder in the shortest format and will be an excellent differential pick.

Paddy Dooley: Paddy Dooley bowled really well with the new ball for the Chennai Braves. He picked up one wicket and conceded only 16 runs in his 2 overs. He can pick 2-3 wickets and help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket. Dooley is a great differential pick in fantasy cricket.

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sabir Rao: Chennai Braves’ Sabir Rao didn’t bowl in the last game and he bats very low and won’t contribute with the bat even if he gets the chance. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

BT vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team