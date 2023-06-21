BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 12, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings are clearly the favorites going forward to this game. Despite toss being crucial in all the games at Dindigul so far, Kovai Kings seems to be good enough both on paper and on the field to beat this Trichy side.

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings

Date

21 June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

The average first innings total at NPR college ground has been 128.

Team batting second have won each of the four games at the venue this season.

LKK won their last match here, meanwhile BT faced defeat against Salem Spartans in their last match.

Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 64 in the last match for LKK in Dindigul.

Pacers have been the most successful wicket takers on this surface.

Yudheeswaran took 3 wickets with the ball as well here in Dindigul.

Top four batters from the team batting second have scored most of the runs.

Lower middle order batters have made difference with the bat from the team batting first.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

BT got 3 dismissals against leg spinners this season. J Subramanyan is one leg spin option in LKK’s lineup.

In addition, BT also got 4 dismissals already against off spinners this season. Shahrukh Khan will be a player to watch out for in this match.

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report:

The surface at the NPR College ground in Dindigul has shown contrasting behaviors. Team batting first has faced immense difficulties to score runs as the average first innings score after four matches at this venue so far is around 125. Pacers are always in the game with batters scoring runs mostly in the second innings. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

Heavy rain is predicted in the afternoon in Dindigul. However, the weather is expected to get cleared till evening for the second match of the day.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Ba11sy Trichy Playing XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Francis Rokins, Mani Bharathi (wk), Antony Dhas, Daryl Ferrario, R Rajkumar, Akshay Srinivasan, G Godson, S Boopalan, T Natarajan

Possible Impact Player: K Easwaran

Lyca Kovai Kings Playing XI: J Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sachin, Sai Sudharsan, Ram Aravindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, J Subramanyan, V Yudheeswaran

Possible Impact Player: Thamarai Kannan

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan is undoubtedly one of the top picks in any game in this tournament. He is currently the highest run scorer with 240 runs in three games, including a half century at this venue in the last match. He will always be a top captaincy pick ahead of this game.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan will be another brilliant captaincy pick for this match. His all-round abilities make him different from the crowd. He has 5 wickets in three matches with the ball. The way the pitch is playing in Dindigul, Shahrukh will play a crucial part with both ball and bat down the order.

M Mohammed: Pacers getting wickets in clusters in Dindigul makes M Mohammed another must pick for this match. The bowling all-rounder is also the second highest wicket taker for LKK after Shahrukh Khan with 4 wickets in 3 matches.

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

U Mukilesh: U Mukilesh will be a very good differential pick ahead of this game. He plays the role of a floater for LKK and can contribute with the ball as well. In addition, he has not been selected in most of the teams as of writing this.

K Easwaran: K Easwaran will be another brilliant differential pick. He did not play right from the start but made an immediate impact in the last game with 2 wickets. He has been picked on only 14% of the teams as of writing this making him one of the best differential options.

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

T Natarajan: Natarajan has taken only one wicket in two games. He is one of the first names in most of the XIs. However, considering his current form, it is advisable to avoid picking him from your XI for this match.

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BT bat first

Complete team with three of Siddharth, Thamarai, Ferrario, Yudheeswaran

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Silambarasan Sridhar Raju, Mukilesh, Rajkumar



BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BT bat first

Complete team with three of M Mohammed, Thamarai, Dhas, Bharathi

If LKK bat first

Complete team with three of Sridhar Raju, Silambarasan, Siddharth, Rahman

BT vs LKK Dream11 Prediction:

