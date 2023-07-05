BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 28, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Considering the current form and the teams on paper, Nellai Royal Kings should win this match against Ba11sy Trichy.

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings

Date

5th July 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ba11sy Trichy got bowled out for 71 in their last outing at the venue.

NRK, on the other side, failed to defend 160 targets in their last game. ‘

Trichy has been the worst team against left arm spinners this season. They have 18 dismissals against left arm spinners this season and have an average of 10.

Mohan and Harish are the two options for NRK.

Ganga Sridhar Raju will be playing a crucial role due to his all-round abilities.

Sonu Yadav is another all-rounder to watch out for.

Pick more bowlers from NRK if they bowl first.

Pick top four batters from the team chasing at least in one of your teams.

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Tirunelveli is a balanced one. Batting in the powerplay has been better with time. However, spinners controlled the game during the middle overs in the majority of the matches. Team winning the toss should bowl first as batting a target in mind will be easier. The first innings score is expected to be around 160.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Tirunelveli ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no news reported from both sides.

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Ba11sy Trichy Playing XI: T Saran (wk), Ganga Sridar Raju (c), Daryl Ferrario, Antony Dhas, K Rajkumar, Mani Bharathi, R Rajkumar, G Godson, R Silambarasan, K Easwaran, A Davidson

Probable Impact Player: SP Vinod

Nellai Royal Kings Playing XI: Arun Karthik (c), Sri Neranjan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Ajitesh G, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, L Suryaprakash, M Poiyamozhi, Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier

Probable Impact Player: Lakshay Jain

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

K Easwaran: K Easwaran has been BT’s highest wicket taker this season. He has 6 wickets in four games he played. He has taken a wicket every 10.3 balls in this tournament. He will be a safe captaincy choice from Trichy's perspective.

Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav has been at his all-round best this season. He has been contributing with both bat and ball this season. In six games, he has 5 wickets and almost 100 runs with the bat. Considering his all-round abilities, Sonu Yadav will be a safe captaincy choice ahead of this game.

M Poiyamozhi: M Poiyamozhi has been NRK’s best bowler this season. He will be another brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this match. He has 9 wickets in six games so far at a strike rate of 13.

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nidhish Rajagopal: Nidhish Rajagopal will be a brilliant differential pick for this match. The NRK’s number three could not take part in most of the games due to injury but looked in great touch in whatever games he played.

A Davidson: Davidson played his first game of the season in BT’s last outing last week. He is hardly selected by any team as of writing this, making him one of the best differential options available.

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sandeep Warrier: Sandeep Warrier has not been at his best in terms of wickets this season. Therefore it is advisable to avoid picking the star pacer in your XI for this match.

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If BT bat first

Complete team with three of Mohan, Davidson, Nidhish, Suryaprakash

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Harish, Easwaran, Mohan, Godson

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If BT bat first

Complete team with three of Lakshay, Harish, Raju, Ajitesh

If NRK bat first

Complete team with three of Godson, Harish, Silambarasan, Suryaprakash

BT vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Considering the current form and the teams on paper, Nellai Royal Kings should win this match against Ba11sy Trichy.