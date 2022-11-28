CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Today Match 16, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League match.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Match Preview

Chennai Braves are in 6th position with 1 win in 3 games. They lost their last game against the Morrisville Samp Army by 8 wickets. Chennai Braves rely heavily on their all-rounders and the others, especially the batters need to take responsibility. Dawid Malan has been in good touch while Adam Rossington has failed to perform in the 3 games. Dan Lawrence did well in the last game. Sikandar Raza, Carlos Braithwaite and James Fuller are the main men for the Chennai Braves with both bat and the ball. They’ll look to bounce back strongly in this match.

Northern Warriors, finally, won their first match of the season. They defeated the Bangla Tigers by 6 wickets in their last match. Rovman Powell single-handedly won the game for his side as he scored 76* in just 28 balls while chasing 118 runs. The bowlers did a good job while Sherfane Rutherford (22 runs) also did well. Opening is their biggest headache and they need good starts at the top. They will look to continue the winning momentum in this match as well.

Also Read:

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know

NYS vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, Today Match 15, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News





CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Date 28th November 2022 Time 10:00 PM IST

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. The batters will dominate the game. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and it gets better to bat as the game progresses. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will look to exploit the big dimensions and the attacking approach of the batters. The average first innings score is 116 runs this season. Chasing sides have won 5 out of the last 6 games.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

There are no injury updates from either of the teams.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Brave Playing XI: Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Dan Lawrence, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Carlos Braithwaite, James Fuller, Vritiya Aravind, Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Sabir Rao

Northern Warriors Playing XI: Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Wayne Parnell Isuru Udana, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction

The Northern Warriors will start as the favourites to win this match.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell will be the best captaincy pick. He has been in exceptional form and is the best batter for his team this season. He scored 76* runs in just 28 deliveries in the last game and won the game on his own. Powell is a very aggressive batter and a must-pick for this game.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan is an important batter at the top for the Chennai Braves. He is known for scoring big when he gets going and has been in good touch in the last two games. He scored a quickfire 32 in the last match. Malan will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Carlos Braithwaite: Carlos Braithwaite is another good captaincy option for this match. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl 2 overs as well. He is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and can win games on his own which we saw in the second last match.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Cook: Sam Cook will be an excellent differential pick. He is an excellent pacer and bowled well in the last game. He was in exceptional form in this year’s Hundred tournament. Cook will bowl one over in the death overs which increases his chances of picking up wickets.

Mohammad Irfan: Mohammad Irfan is a key pacer for the Northern Warriors. He has been in decent form this season. He picked up one wicket in the last game. Irfan troubles the batters with the extra bounce that he gets because of his height. He will be a good differential pick.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sabir Rao: Chennai Braves’ Sabir Rao didn’t bowl in the last game and he bats very low and won’t contribute with the bat even if he gets the chance. He will be our player to avoid this match.

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team