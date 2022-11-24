CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Match Preview

This will be the first game for Chennai Braves this season. They finished at the bottom of the points table in the last season after winning only one match out of 10. They will look to bounce back strongly but it may be a difficult task for them as many of their players - Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka and Ben Duckett are unavailable for the tournament. They still have a decent squad with players like Dawid Malan, Carlos Braithwaite, Sikandar Raza and others. They need to be at their best to win this game and to perform well in the tournament.

The New York Strikers lost the first game of the season by 19 runs against the Bangla Tigers but they looked in good form as a side. The bowling needs some improvement while Kieron Pollard’s form is a great thing for them. The openers need to be consistent. Overall, they look settled as a team.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Date November 24, 2022 Time 10:00 PM IST

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners won’t get much turn but the big dimensions will be a big help for them. The average first innings score here in the T10 league is 109 runs. Toss won’t be that important but teams may prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, and Ben Duckett are unavailable for the Chennai Braves.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Brave Playing XI: Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley, Vritiya Aravind, Carlos Braithwaite, James Fuller, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Olly Stone, Samuel Cook

New York Strikers Playing XI: Waseem Muhammad, Paul Stirling, Azam Khan (wk), Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Sheperd, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul, Nav Pabreja

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction

The New York Strikers will start as the favourites to win as they have more experience and depth in their squad.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan will be the safest captaincy pick for this game. He will open the innings for the Chennai Braves. He has been in top form and is known for scoring big once he gets going.

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling looked horribly out of touch in the first game but he’s a champion player and will be a top captaincy pick for this game. He struggled against the spinners in the first game and the Chennai Braves don’t have a good spinner in the power play. Stirling can win games on his own when on song.

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza will be a popular captaincy option for this game. He has been in red-hot form in recent times and will contribute with both bat and the ball. He was in exceptional form in the T20 World Cup 2022.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Rossington: Adam Rossington will open the innings for the Chennai Brave. He is an attacking batter and has been a consistent performer in The Hundred. He can score big once he gets going.

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem got out for a duck in the first game but he’s a quality batter and will be the best differential pick for your fantasy teams. He is opening the innings which is another good thing. Waseem is arguably the best batter from UAE and will come good in this tournament.

Karthik Meiyappan: Karthik Meiyappan will be an idea differential pick. He is a very talented bowler and we all witnessed that when he took a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. Karthik can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

CB vs NYS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan is one player whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams. He hasn’t been active as a player in the last few months. He got out for 7 runs in the first game. He will bat at number 4 which is a little low in the T10 format. Morgan is not in the best of form as well.

