CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction, Legends T20 Trophy 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 1: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Chandigarh Champions vs Guwahati Avengers

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Legends T20 trophy match between Chandigarh Champions and Guwahati Avengers.

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Chandigarh Champions vs Guwahati Avengers Match Preview

This will be the first game of the inaugural Legends Cricket Trophy. Retired and veteran cricket players will also take part in the tournament. There are a total of 6 teams. The first game will be played between the Chandigarh Champions and the Guwahati Avengers.

Chandigarh Champions has the likes of Ross Taylor, Irfan Pathan, Tilakratne Dilshan, and Praveen Kumar as the big names. Robin Bist is one known domestic player in their squad. They will be eyeing a win in the first game.

Guwahati Avengers, meanwhile, has players like Yusuf Pathan, Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Peter Trego, Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Tino Best, and Anureet Singh in their ranks. They will also look to kickstart their campaign with a win.

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Legends T20 Trophy 2023 Match Chandigarh Champions vs Guwahati Avengers Date 22nd March 2023

Time 3:00 PM IST

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad. There is no information about the pitch but it’s expected to be a balanced one. The batters will dominate the game and there will be something for the bowlers as well. Spinners will get good assistance and there may be something for the pacers with the new ball. Overall, back the batters to perform well.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chandigarh Champions: Tilakratne Dilshan, Robin Bist, Puneet Kumar, Ross Taylor, Dharmendr Rana (wk), Irfan Pathan, Ranjit Khirid, Jyoti Bagesh, Praveen Kumar, Raman Dutta, Amit Sanan

Guwahati Avengers: Upul Tharanga (wk), Sanath Jayasuriya, Rahul Yadav, Vishu Khatri, Yusuf Pathan, Peter Trego, RA Swaroop, Tino Best, Anureet Singh, Varun Khanna, Monty Panesar

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction

Guwahati Avengers will start as the favourites as they are looking more balanced as a team compared to the Chandigarh Champions.

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tilakratne Dilshan: Tilakratne Dilshan scored 191 runs in 6 games of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at an average of 38.20 including one half-century. He will bowl a few overs as well. Dilshan will be a top captaincy choice.

Upul Tharanga: Upul Tharanga was the highest run-scorer of the recently concluded Legends League Cricket with 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.83. Tharanga scored 3 half-centuries as well. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Ross Taylor: Ross Taylor is a superstar in International cricket. He retired recently and will be one of the best captaincy picks for this game. Taylor can take on the bowlers and score big in this game.

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Robin Bist: Robin Bist is a good domestic batter in India. He is a talented batter and can score big in this game for the Chandigarh Champions. He will be an ideal differential pick.

Anureet Singh: Anureet Singh will be an excellent differential pick. He will be a key bowler for Guwahati and can pick up a few wickets in this game.

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CC vs GA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team