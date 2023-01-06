CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, BPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Bangladesh Premier League

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BPL 2023 match between the Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Preview

The Chattogram Challengers will take on the Sylhet Strikers in the 1st match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023.

Chattogram Challengers finished in the 3rd position after the league stages and were knocked out by the Comilla Victorians in the 2nd Qualifier. They will look to take one more step this season and win the title. They have the likes of Usman Khan, Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher and many talented young players in Mehedi Hasan-Rana and Khawaja Nafay, etc. They will look to win their first game.

Sylhet Strikers finished at the bottom of the points table in the last edition of the BPL. They have a strong-looking squad with the likes of Imad Wasim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Amir, Rubel Hossain and Tom Moores, etc in their team. They have a good mix of experience and youth in their ranks. T



CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Date 6th January 2023

Time 2:00 PM IST

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is generally on the slower side with low bounce with plenty of help for the spinners. But it’s the first game of the season so the pitch is expected to play well. Run scoring won’t be very easy and the batters will need to settle in before playing their shots. Spinners will be very important. The average first innings score here is 150 runs and chasing sides have won 109 matches out of the 207 T20s played here.

Weather Report

It will be a bright sunny day in Dhaka with no chance of rain interruption. It will be very humid during game time.

Team News

No such updates from either of the two teams.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Max O’Dowd, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Ziaur Rahman, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan-Rana, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taijul Islam

Sylhet Strikers: Mohammad Haris, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Colin Acerkmann, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tom Moores, Akbar Ali, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nazmul Islam,

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

The Sylhet Strikers are looking more balanced as a team and they have quite a few big overseas names in their line-up. Sylhet Strikers are expected to win this game.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim will be a popular captaincy option for this game. He will bowl 4 overs and will contribute with the bat as well. He generally bowls in the power play and is a proven wicket-taker with the new ball.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir will be another top captaincy pick for this game. He is the lead pacer of the Sylhet Strikers. Amir will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. We all know what he is capable of when on song.

Afif Hossain: Afif Hossain will be an ideal captaincy choice. He will bat in the top order and is expected to bowl a few overs of his off-spin. He is known for his aggressive style of play and can score big in this game.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Khawaja Nafay: Khawaja Nafay is a young batter from Pakistan. He has played only a handful of games in the Pakistan domestic circuit and has been picked by the Chattogram Challengers. He will be the best differential pick for this game.

Colin Ackermann: Colin Ackermann is a talented all-rounder and will be an excellent differential pick. He will bat in the top order and bowls off-spin. Ackermann can fetch plenty of points in this match.

Mehedi Hasan-Rana: Mehedi Hasan-Rana is a talented left-arm pacer. He has done well in the previous editions of the BPL. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. Mehedi will be an ideal differential pick.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mashrafe Mortaza: It has been years since Mashrafe Mortaza retired and he won’t be that effective with the ball. He may not bowl his full quota of overs as well. He will be our player to avoid for this game.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team