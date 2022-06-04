CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction,Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Central Sparks vs Western Storm, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 22

Prediction for CES vs WS Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for match 22 between Central Sparks and Western Storm.

CES vs WS Dream11 Match Preview

Central Sparks is hosting the Western Storm for the first time in history. Worcester will be hosting an English Women’s T20 Cup game for the first time this season. The Sparks sit at the top of Group A with four wins in five games. They defeated Western Storm in the very first game of the season. They would like to repeat the same performance in front of the home fans and make it five out of six wins in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Western Storm, who sit third in Group A, will be playing their last game of the season. They have two wins out of five games they have played and are currently out of the qualification race. It will be their first trip to the New Road. After a poor last couple of weeks, Western Storm would like to win this final group game and finish the season on a high.

CES vs WS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Central Sparks vs Western Storm, Match 22

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

Date and Time: 4th June 2022, Saturday, 07:00 PM IST

CES vs WS Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the first English Women’s T20 Cup game at New Road. The pitch at the New Road is pretty good to bat on, as we saw in the Men’s T20 Blast competition. First inning average score is 137. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

CES vs WS Dream11 Prediction

Central Spark is expected to win this game.

Probable CES vs WS Playing XI

Central Sparks: Evelyn Jones (c), Issy Wong, Amy Jones(wk), Abbey Freeborn, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, D Perrin, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker

Western Storm: Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Natasha Wraith, Katie George, Niamh Holland, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sophia Smale

Heather Knight was unwell in the last game and there hasn’t been any update on her availability for this game.

Top Captaincy Choices for CES vs WS Dream11 Match

● Amy Jones: Amy Jones scored a brilliant half century last time these two teams met. She is having an excellent tournament so far, scoring 182 runs at a strike rate of over 143.

● Sophie Luff: The Western Storm skipper is the highest run scorer for her side in this tournament. She scored a forty odd in the first fixture of the season, against the very same side.

● Sarah Glenn: Sarah Glenn is one of the biggest reasons behind CES’ good season so far. She is currently the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Budget Picks for CES vs WS Dream11 Match

● Abigail Freeborn (8 Credits): The wicket-keeper batter scored a brilliant half century in her last outing against Western Storm. She will cost only 8 CR and can be a very good investment.

● Issy Wong (8 Credits): Issy Wong was one of the players to watch out in this tournament. She has lived the hype incredibly well. The 20-year-old has taken 5 wickets and scored 91 runs down the order at an impressive strike rate of 135.

Differential Pick for CES vs WS Dream11 Match

● Claire Nicholas: Only 10% people have selected her in their XI, making her one of the best differential picks. She earned 63 fantasy points on average in the last three matches.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for CES vs WS Dream11 Match

If CES Bats First: C - Sophie Luff, VC - Amy Jones

If WS Bats First: C - Grace Potts, VC - Georgia Hennessy

Mega League Team for CES vs WS Dream11 Match

If CES Bats First: C - Evelyn Jones, VC - Issy Wong

If WS Bats First: C - Sarah Glenn , VC - Danielle Gibson

Which Contests to Join for CES vs WS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.