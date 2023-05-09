CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Chennai should win this match against Delhi Capitals. The DC batters will find it hard to play the CSK spinners.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at their home MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on May 10th, Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed second in the points table with six wins, four losses and a no result. They are coming on the back of a dominating victory over Mumbai Indians at home and will be looking to keep up the momentum going. Their batting always looked sorted with now bowlers doing their jobs considerably well. They will be looking to extend their points tally and increase the chance to finish at the top two of the points table ahead of the playoffs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had a huge win over RCB in Delhi as they registered their fourth win in the last five games. They had a terrible start to their season, losing each of their first five games but have bounced back well. Their batting looks just fine with a couple of their overseas batters coming into form. They will miss Anrich Nortje but the Indian contingent should be able to fill the gap. Every game will be a do or die game for them from here as they look to make a chance for themselves in the playoff race.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 55

Date

10th May 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has shown contrasting behaviors. It has been good enough for the batters but the last game saw it a bit on the drier side with spinners controlling the entire game. There will not be much of a difference in this match as well. The first innings is expected to be around 175. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

It is expected to remain sunny mostly. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Anrich Nortje is not available.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players Probables: Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Ripal Patel

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Chennai should win this match against Delhi Capitals. The DC batters will find it hard to play the CSK spinners.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway scored 87 off 49 in the last game between these two sides last year. Moreover, he has been easily the best batter for Chennai this season as he has 458 runs in 11 games so far at an average of 57.25 and five half centuries. In addition, Conway has three half centuries out of the five matches he played here this season and averaging over 100.

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande has a bowling strike rate of around 12 at Chepauk. He is currently the highest wicket taker in the league with 19 wickets. He has been very impressive with his wicket taking abilities in all phases of the game. Moreover, he has 9 wickets in five games at Chepauk.

David Warner: David Warner started the campaign brilliantly and was amongst the top five run-scorers in the major part of the season. However, he has not got any big score for a while and is expected to come good in this match. He scored a half century last time he played against Chennai in Chennai. He has 330 runs in total and four half centuries in the season so far.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma on his day can make a massive difference in your points tally. He has been very economical with his bowling, making him an integral member in DC’s bowling in absence of Nortje. He will be a top differential pick as he has been hardly picked by any team as of writing this.

Moeen Ali: Moeen is not even selected by half of the teams as of writing this. He has 4 wickets in last outings against DC, including a 3-fer last year. He has not been used much by Dhoni but worth taking a risk in this match with both bat and ball.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane got off to a great start of the season 2023 with his bat. However, he has been very quiet in the last few innings in the second half of the season. He is going to be a risky pick ahead of this game.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team