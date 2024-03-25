CHE vs GUJ Prediction, Match 7, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CHE vs GUJ Match Prediction: Chennai are a strong side at home and their resources are well suited for these conditions. They eased past RCB in the last game but are likely to face a tougher task here with some good spinners in the opposition ranks. But Chennai Super Kings have the upper hand and are likely to win the match.

CHE vs GUJ Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 26th March, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CHE vs GUJ Match Preview

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are coming off a comfortable win in their first game. They looked formidable at their home ground and will be difficult to stop here in this match as well. They bat deep with a no. of match winners in the side. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to get some runs under the belt with his opening partner Rachin Ravindra in good nick. Mustafizur Rahman, their hero of the first match, will again be a threat on this wicket. They also have quality spinners like Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja.

Gujarat Titans are coming off a win in their first match as well. They narrowly defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 runs to open their account in IPL 2024. They have a solid batting line-up with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and David Miller in the ranks. Their bowling has weakened with the absence of Mohammed Shami but the other bowlers have stepped up. Mohit Sharma's resurgence from the last year continues while they have the dependability of Rashid Khan as well.

Probable CHE vs GUJ Playing XI

CHE probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Rachin Ravindra Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja Sameer Rizvi MS Dhoni (wk) Deepak Chahar Maheesh Theekshana Tushar Deshpande

Chennai can include Mustafizur Rahman into the playing XI as an impact player and take out Shivam Dube when they are bowling.

GUJ probable Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (C) Sai Sudharsan Azmatullah Omarzai David Miller Vijay Shankar Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Sai Kishore Umesh Yadav Spencer Johnson / Noor Ahmad

Gujarat are likely to include Mohit Sharma into the playing XI as an impact player and take out Sai Sudharsan when they are bowling. On a slow Chennai pitch, left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad can also replace Spencer Johnson in the Playing XI.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitch is expected to be on the slower side. Since these are the early stages of IPL in Chennai, expect the pitch to be decent for batting but spinners can play an important role.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear for the match with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27 degrees but Chennai's humidity can test the players' fitness.

Top Players for CHE vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad - The CSK captain failed to get a big score in the last game and will be eager to score in this match. Gaikwad has been one of the consistent performers for CSK ever since he has joined the team. He has a fantastic IPL record with 1812 runs in 53 matches at an average of 38.55.

Shubman Gill - Like Gaikwad, Shubman Gill too had a winning start to his captaincy tenure. The Gujarat Titans captain looked in good touch in the last match with a sublime 31 but could not convert into a big score. He is the Orange Cap holder of the last season. In IPL, Gill has scored 2821 runs in 92 matches at an average of 37.61.

Rachin Ravindra - Ravindra was impressive in his debut IPL innings when he scored a quickfire 37, which included 3 fours and 3 sixes. The CSK opener is known to play big innings and can also contribute with his left-arm spin. He is one of the top contenders for the fantasy team.

Top Captaincy picks

Mustafizur Rahman - Mustafizur picked up four wickets in the previous match and won the Player of the Match award for his fantastic showing. His off-cutters suit the Chepauk wicket which makes him diffcult to play for the batters. With a similar kind of pitch expected for this match, he can be amongst the wickets again and will be a top captaincy pick.

Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan went wicketless in the last match but bowled superbly. His bowling style will suit the Chepauk wicket and he is likely to get some wickets here. He is also a handy batter down the order and can contribute useful runs. He is one of the topmost captaincy picks for this match.

Players to avoid

MS Dhoni - Dhoni is likely to bat lower down the order at No. 8 and might not get to face enough balls. He can be avoided for this game.

Vijay Shankar - Shankar will bat in the lower order and is likely to play a few balls. He faced just 5 balls in the last match but could not get going. He may not contribute in the fantasy team and can be avoided.

CHE vs GUJ Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

CHE vs GUJ Match Prediction:

Chennai are a strong side at home and their resources are well suited for these conditions. They eased past RCB in the last game but are likely to face a tougher task here with some good spinners in the opposition ranks. But Chennai Super Kings have the upper hand and are likely to win the match.

