CHE vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News

CHE vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to win the game, as they are very strong at home.

Match information: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

CSK vs KKR, Match 61

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Night game, 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

The last two games in Chepauk have been played on the slow tracks, where the spinners have found some grip and turn.

CSK won their last encounter against Delhi Capitals, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 243 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 139.65 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Devon Conway averages 54.50 and strikes at 139.74 vs spin in IPL 2023.

Ajinkya Rahane amassed 71 runs in 29 balls with the help of six fours and five maximums against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the tournament.

However, Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed four times in 52 against the leg-spinners and thrice in 18 balls against the off-spinners in IPL 2023.

Shivam Dube also made a 20-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season.

Shivam Dube has been dismissed four times in 18 balls against the left-arm pacers in IPL 2023. However, KKR have given only two games to the only left-armer in their squad Kulwant Khejroliya.

Moeen Ali has been dismissed five times in 26 balls against the leg-spinners in IPL 2023.

Moeen Ali has an average of 14 and an economy rate of 5.79 against the LHBs, compared to an average of 21.60 and an economy rate of 8.75 against the RHBs in IPL 2023.

Tushar Deshpande has 13 wickets at a strike rate of 11.84 against the RHBs, compared to 6 wickets at a strike rate of 15.67 against the LHBs in IPL 2023.

Jason Roy has a strike rate of 231.81 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 2.58 against the spinners in IPL 2023.

Nitish Rana has been dismissed four times in 41 balls against the off-spinners and thrice in 53 balls against the leg-spinners in IPL 2023. CSK have two quality off-spinners in Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali.

Rinku Singh strikes at a mere 108.79 and has been dismissed four times against the spinners in IPL 2023.

Andre Russell strikes at only 109.09 and has been dismissed four times against the leg-spinners in IPL 2023. However, CSK don’t play a leg-spinner.

12 out of Varun Chakravarthy’s 17 wickets have been against the RHBs in IPL 2023. CSK already have three LHBs in the top five and can promote Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ambati Rayudu if required.

However, KKR can use Suyash Sharma against the LHBs, as he has a strike rate of 19.60 and an economy rate of 6.55 against the southpaws. However, Suyash takes around 22.40 balls and gives away 9.27 runs per over against the RHBs.

KKR pacers have taken the least wickets (23) among all the teams in IPL 2023.

Venue pointers

Average 1st inns score in the last three years: 161

Highest run-chase in the last three years: 201

Average 1st inns wickets in IPL 2023: 7

Average 2nd inns wickets in IPL 2023: 6

Win % of the team batting first in the last three years: 50%

Win % of the team batting second in the last three years: 50%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 (use as a hint for the home team)

Most runs: Devon Conway (320), Ruturaj Gaikwad (191), Shivam Dube (114)

Most wickets: Ravindra Jadeja (9), Tushar Deshpande (9), Matheesha Pathirana (8)

Poor with the bat: Moeen Ali (49 runs in 5 innings), Ambati Rayudu (72 runs in 5 innings), Ravindra Jadeja (61 runs in 4 innings)

Poor with the ball: Maheesh Theekshana (1 wicket in 5 innings)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 6 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 17 wickets lost

2nd inns: 17 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 19 wickets lost

2nd inns: 10 wickets lost

Innings record

Chennai Super Kings (bat first 6 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Devon Conway (289), Ruturaj Gaikwad (248), Shivam Dube (201)

Bat second runs: Devon Conway (179), Ruturaj Gaikwad (160), Ajinkya Rahane (137)

Bowl first wickets: Ravindra Jadeja (11), Tushar Deshpande (8), Matheesha Pathirana (6)

Bowl second wickets: Tushar Deshpande (11), Matheesha Pathirana (7), Moeen Ali (6)

Kolkata Knight Riders (bat first 7 games, bowl first 5 games)

Bat first runs: Venkatesh Iyer (213), Rinku Singh (169), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (164)

Bat second runs: Nitish Rana (222), Rinku Singh (184), Venkatesh Iyer (158)

Bowl first wickets: Varun Chakravarthy (6), Sunil Narine (4)

Bowl second wickets: Varun Chakravarthy (11), Suyash Sharma (7), Andre Russell (4), Shardul Thakur (4)

Form alert (last 4 games)

CSK

Most runs: Devon Conway (154), Ruturaj Gaikwad (138), Shivam Dube (131)

Most wickets: Matheesha Pathirana (9), Ravindra Jadeja (5), Tushar Deshpande (5)

KKR

Most runs: Nitish Rana (119), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (114), Andre Russell (110)

Most wickets: Varun Chakravarthy (4), Harshit Rana (4)

Poor form alert (CSK)

Ambati Rayudu has scored only 59 runs in his last six innings.

Moeen Ali has scored only 72 runs in his last six innings.

Moeen Ali has taken only 2 wickets in his last five innings.

Maheesh Theekshana has taken only 3 wickets in his last five innings.

Poor form alert (KKR)

Sunil Narine has snared only one wicket in the last nine innings.

Suyash Sharma has picked up only one wicket in the last three innings.

Risk-Reward alert

Ajinkya Rahane has made only 52 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 124.24 in Chennai in IPL 2023.

Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed seven times against the spinners in IPL 2023. KKR have three quality spinners in the team.

Historically, Rahane has had troubles against the slow bowlers as well.

The track in Chennai might again offer assistance to the spinners, which makes Rahane vulnerable.

In the last five innings, Rahane hasn’t crossed the 25-run mark on four occasions.

Sunil Narine has dismissed Rahane four times in 58 balls in the IPL.

Probable CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad Devon Conway Ajinkya Rahane Moeen Ali Shivam Dube Ambati Rayudu Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Maheesh Theekshana

Probable Impact Substitute: Matheesha Pathirana

Probable KKR Playing XI:

Jason Roy Rahmanullah Gurbaz Venkatesh Iyer Nitish Rana Andre Russell Rinku Singh Shardul Thakur Anukul Roy Sunil Narine Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots Left: 3

Highest ownerships outside the base team: Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy

Venkatesh Iyer vs Shivam Dube

Venkatesh Iyer has been troubled by two types of bowlers mainly this season: Left-arm pacers (5 dismissals) and leg-spinners (3 dismissals). However, CSK don’t usually play both types of bowlers, which might make life easier for Iyer.

Shivam Dube has struck at 177.10 against the spinners, and he might be sent in to counter the three spinners of KKR.

Moeen Ali vs Sunil Narine

Generally, Moeen Ali is a good batter against the spinners, but he has been troubled by the slow bowlers this season, particularly against the leg spinners. However, his bowling can be threatening.

Sunil Narine hasn’t looked great at all with the ball. But the Chennai track might just be what Narine would be looking for in this form. There will be some grip available, and Narine can exploit that.

Tushar Deshpande vs Varun Chakravarthy

Tushar Deshpande has been expensive but has taken wickets in the Chennai games. There is a lot of value in picking him.

Varun Chakravarthy might also like bowling in Chennai. He has taken wickets consistently this season.

If CSK bat first

Complete the team with three of Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Tushar Deshpande.

Captaincy choices: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana.

Do not captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

If KKR bat first

Complete the team with three of Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Tushar Deshpande and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captaincy choices: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Jason Roy.

Do not captain: Moeen Ali.

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots Left: 4

If CSK bat first

Leave Sunil Narine out.

Pick two of Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande.

Pick two of Jason Roy, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana.

Captaincy picks: Devon Conway and Nitish Rana.

If KKR bat first

Leave Ajinkya Rahane out.

Pick two of Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar.

Pick two of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy and Suyash Sharma.

Captaincy picks: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jason Roy and Andre Russell.

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks.

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%.

Join more than 5 teams and alternate differentials.

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards).

Pick one player who was brought in for this game.

Choices for this game

Leave Ajinkya Rahane out in T1-T5, and pick him up from T6 onwards.

Make Devon Conway c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Ruturaj Gaikwad c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Ravindra Jadeja + Varun Chakravarthy c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Mooen Ali captain of at least two teams if CSK bowl first.

Make Nitish Rana captain of at least two teams if KKR bat second.

Make Andre Russell captain of at least one team.

Base team for T1-T5

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Matheesha Pathirana

Other picks in order: Shivam Dube (4 teams at least), Varun Chakravarthy (4 teams at least), Tushar Deshpande (4 teams at least), Venkatesh Iyer (3 teams at least), Rinku Singh (3 teams at least), Ajinkya Rahane (2 teams at least), Sunil Narine (2 teams at least), Moeen Ali (2 teams at least), Deepak Chahar (2 teams at least), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 teams at least).

One major differential pick: Maheesh Theekshana (2 teams at least), Shardul Thakur (2 teams at least), Suyash Sharma (2 teams at least if KKR bowl second)

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Defeating Chennai Super Kings at their home ground is one of the most arduous jobs in the IPL. Expect CSK to win the game.