CHE vs KOL Prediction, Match 22, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CHE vs KOL Match Prediction: Chennai have lost their previous two games while Kolkata are coming with three successive wins. But the conditions suit the yellow army more and they can be lethal here with their attack. CSK are even leading the head-to-head record against KKR. Expect Chennai Super Kings to win this home game and break Kolkata's winning streak.

CHE vs KOL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight RIders

Date: 8th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CHE vs KOL Match Preview

After starting their IPL 2024 campaign with a bang, Chennai Super Kings have now lost two matches in a row. They will aim to come back to winning ways in front of their home crowd. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't got going this season and Chennai will need him to play an anchor's role. Shivam Dube is in fantastic form and can provide the impetus in the middle overs. Their bowling looked weak in the last game without Pathirana and Mustafizur. It remains to be seen if they are available or not.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have been excellent so far. They have won all their matches so far. They have batted with some serious intent with all of their batters looking to score quick runs. Sunil Narine can provide them a blazing start and will be a key bowler in spin-friendly conditions in Chennai. Kolkata have a long batting line-up with Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh at Nos. 6, 7, and 8. In the bowling department, Mitchell Starc returned to wicket-taking ways while youngster Harshit Rana has good as well.

Probable CHE vs KOL Playing XI

CHE probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) Rachin Ravindra Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dube Sameer Rizvi Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni (wk) Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Matheesha Pathirana

It is yet not clear whether Pathirana and Mustafizur are available or not. If they are available, they will slot in straight away. Mukesh Choudhary can come in as impact player when Chennai are bowling.

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Venkatesh Iyer Shreyas Iyer (C) Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is likely to keep his place after a blistering half-century in the last game. KKR are likely to use Vaibhav Arora as an impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. It is likely to be a good pitch for batting with not much bounce expected.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 31 degrees. The humidity level will be as high as 83%.

Top Players for CHE vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Rachin Ravindra - Ravindra can contribute with both bat and ball. He has played some quick cameos but is yet to get a big score this season. This will be a perfect opportunity for him to play a big knock as he has played well in Chepauk. He has scored 97 runs in four matches this season at a strike rate of 173.21.

Sunil Narine - Sunil Narine has contributed beautifully with both bat and ball this season. He has already played crucial roles in two out of three wins for Kolkata this season. He will be difficult to hit on this surface and will enjoy bowling here. Narine has scored 134 runs at an average of 44.66 and has taken 3 wickets this season.

Matheesha Pathirana - Pathirana has bowled magnificently this season. He has bowled with high pace and has been deadly with his yorkers. He can pick up a few wickets in this match. He has picked up 4 wickets in two matches at an average of 15.

Top Captaincy picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad- The CSK skipper hasn't set the tournament on fire till now. Gaikwad will be eager to get runs in this match. He can fetch some useful points in this game. He is a compact player who looks to play a long innings. Gaikwad has scored 88 runs in four matches at an average of 22 this season.

Andre Russell - It is hard to keep Russell out of a fantasy team. The allrounder has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his hard-hitting skills. He is one of the most dangerous players in this format. Russell is a genuine wicket-taker with the ball as well which makes him a top captaincy pick for this game.

Players to avoid​​​​​​​

Sameer Rizvi - Rizvi is likely to bat lower down the order and will get fewer balls to face. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Ramandeep Singh - The big-hitter is slotted to bat lower down the order at No. 8 and hasn't got many balls to face this season. He doesn't get to bowl as well because of the impact player rule. He can be avoided for this match.

CHE vs KOL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

​​​​​​​

Also read: Dinesh Karthik opens up on former KKR bowler's struggles and tough conversation

CHE vs KOL Match Prediction

Chennai have lost their previous two games while Kolkata are coming with three successive wins. But the conditions suit the yellow army more and they can be lethal here with their attack. CSK are even leading the head-to-head record against KKR. Expect Chennai Super Kings to win this home game and break Kolkata's winning streak.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.