CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Match 6, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings should start this match against Lucknow Super Giants as favorites. CSK are a force to reckon with at home. Although Lucknow look like a much stronger side on paper, their batters will have a very tough time tackling the CSK spinners in Chepauk.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6 of IPL 2023 on Monday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of a defeat in their first game against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in great form but the men in yellow will be hoping to have a better day with the bat as a whole. In addition, they had an off day with the ball but are expected to come good in their home conditions. Skipper MS Dhoni and his men will return to Chennai for the first time since 2019. They will be keen to bounce back and mark their homecoming with their first win of the season.

On the other side, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants won their first match, defeating Delhi Capitals at their home. KL Rahul had a bad day with the bat but overall the entire batting unit looks in good touch. Mark Wood did the majority of the damage with the ball, taking the maiden five wicket haul of the season. They will be hoping to sustain their good form and make it two in a row from their trip to Chennai.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 6

Date

3rd April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a balanced one. Spinners are expected to extract more help from the surface as the game progresses. However, it can still be a decent wicket to score once batters are settled. The first innings total is expected to be around 165. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Chennai looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time in the evening.

Team News

Quinton de Kock is yet to join Lucknow Super Giants squad and his availability for this match is uncertain.

Sisanda Magala is yet to join Chennai Super Kings squad and his availability for this match is doubtful. Maheesh Theekshana is still unavailable due to Sri Lanka duty.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Impact Players Probables: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact Players Probables: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction:

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a great captaincy choice for this match. The CSK opener is coming on the back of a brilliant first game against Gujarat Titans. He scored a brilliant 92 off 50 in the opening game against Gujarat and is expected to continue his great form in the first home fixture.

Mark Wood: Mark Wood had a box office outing against Delhi Capitals in LKN's opening game. He took 5 for 14 in his four overs spell. His wicket taking abilities are unmatched, making him one of the best captaincy choices for this match.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has 435 runs at an average of 43.5, including four half centuries against Chennai Super Kings. In addition he has two half centuries out of four innings played in Chennai. Despite his poor outing in the first game, it is advisable to keep the Lucknow's skipper as one of your captaincy choices for this game.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell will be a great differential pick for this match. He has been selected only by 6 % of the teams as of writing this. He is there in the all-rounder categories which is dominated by other big names. The conditions of Chennai might make Santner a major difference maker to your points tally.

Ayush Badoni: Ayush Badoni was one of the reasons behind Lucknow's last season against CSK. He will be a brilliant differential pick for this game as he has been selected not even by 10% of the teams as of writing this. In addition, he is coming on the back of a brilliant cameo of 18 off 7 in the opening game.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kyle Mayers: Kyle Mayers was LKN's top scorer in their opening game against Delhi. However, despite that, he will be a risky pick for this game in Chennai. His record on slow surfaces like that of Chennai is not convincing. It is advisable to keep him out of your XI.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team