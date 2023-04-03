CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Today Match: CSK vs LSG Highest Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 6 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Overall, the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings promises to be an exciting contest, with CSK looking to secure their first win of the season. While Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to continue their winning momentum, Chennai Super Kings will be eager to bounce back after their disappointing start to the season. The match is sure to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to make a statement early in the tournament.

After an impressive victory over Delhi Capitals in their previous match, Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they take on Chennai Super Kings on April 3 at the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni-led side will be eager to get their first win of the season after suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in the opening game of Indian Premier League 2023.

Despite their victory, Lucknow Super Giants will be aware of the threat posed by the Chennai Super Kings. In their opening match, the Chennai Super Kings looked vulnerable, particularly in their bowling attack. Their middle-order batting also appeared fragile, with only opener Rururaj Gaikwad providing a solid start before the rest of the team crumbled in the middle overs.

Dhoni, who looked in great touch in the last game, is also a concern for the Chennai Super Kings as he suffered a knee injury in the last match. His availability for the match against Lucknow Super Giants remains uncertain, and his absence could be a huge blow for the team's chances of getting their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to build on their impressive performance against Delhi Capitals. Opener Kyle Mayers played a crucial role in their victory, scoring 73 runs off just 38 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran also looked in good touch. With Mark Wood in great form with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul, the team will be confident of their chances against the struggling Chennai Super Kings.

One area where Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to exploit is Chennai's weakness against spin bowling. The pitch at MA Chidambram Stadium is expected to turn, and Ravi Bishnoi, who is known for his ability to take wickets in the middle overs, could prove to be a key player for the team.

Overall, the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings promises to be an exciting contest, with CSK looking to secure their first win of the season. While Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to continue their winning momentum, Chennai Super Kings will be eager to bounce back after their disappointing start to the season. The match is sure to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to make a statement early in the tournament.

CHE vs LKN Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Run-Scorer

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The youngster played a magnificent knock of 92 in the season opener and will be looking to carry his form forward into this match. He is also one of the best players of spin in this country, and that will help in to succeed in these conditions.

Moeen Ali: The England international is also a very good player of spin. Ali bats at No.3 for CSK and he will be looking to take Lucknow's spin attack out of the equation.

Deepak Hooda: The India batter is once again one of the best players of spin India have. Hooda has been in sublime batting form since last year and also scored a T20I century against Ireland. His range against spin bowling is exceptional and he has high chances of scoring big in this match.

CHE vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Ravi Bishnoi: The young wrist-spinner has been the leader of Lucknow's spin attack since last year and he also made his India debut on the back of his impressive performances last year. Bishnoi also claimed two wickets in the last game, and he has a great chance of doing well in the spinning conditions of Chepauk once again.

Moeen Ali: He will have a crucial role to play with his off-spin against Lucknow's left-hand batters. Ali will reap the benefits of the spinning conditions in Chepauk and he might end up picking up two or more wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja: The India all-rounder will have a vital role to play with his left-arm spin as well. He has a great bowling record at Chepauk and he will be looking to improve that further.