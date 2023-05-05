CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians in Match 49 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

Chennai Super Kings are coming into this match on the back of two defeats and a rain curtailed no result game. As a result their position in the points table has been hampered massively as they are now placed third in the points table with 11 points after ten games. There is a good chance they might fall out of the top four if they lose this game as well. MS Dhoni will be hoping his side can come back into winning ways as soon as possible, repeating what they did against Mumbai earlier this season and get back to the top of the points table.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming on the back of two consecutive wins, in fact two 200+ chases. They must be carrying a lot of confidence coming into this fixture, aiming to give it back as they lost the home fixture against the men in yellow earlier this season. Moreover, Mumbai has a very dominating record at Chennai’s home, winning 6 of the eight games between these two sides at the Chepauk. Rohit Sharma and co will be hoping to sustain this domination in Chennai and take another crucial two points from their trip to further up in the points table.

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 49

Date

May 6th 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface of the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai has been a balanced one. There is not much help for the seamers but spinners have found success as usual. Batters also do find it easy batting here after being set. The first innings total is expected to be around 185. Team winning the toss would like to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a good chance the city will experience a thunderstorm with some drizzle in the afternoon. There is no rain predicted after an hour of the starting time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar Maheesh Theekshana/Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Players Probables: Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Karthikeya

Impact Players Probables: Nehal Wadhera

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Mumbai Indians are expected to win this game as their batting unit is in sublime form.

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has three half centuries in last four outings. After a slow start to the tournament, the MI middle order batter has peaked at the right time with his bat. He will be a great captaincy pick for this match considering his good form. In addition, he has a pretty good record in Chennai, striking over 143 and at an average of more than 45. He also scored 71 in his last game against Chennai here in 2019.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is a safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. He is currently the highest wicket taker in Chennai’s home ground and has been taking a wicket in every 11 balls at Chepauk this season. He took a three wicket haul last time these two sides met earlier this season. Moreover, his all-round abilities always makes him one of the players to watch out for in this format.

Piyush Chawla: Piyush Chawla is another great captaincy choice from the MI unit. The leg spinner has been at the top of his game and is currently the best bowler of his team. He has 15 wickets at a strike rate of 14 in 9 games. In addition, Chennai has the second highest number of dismissals (18) against right arm leg spinners this season, making Chawla’s case even stronger.

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Akash Madhwal: Akash Madhwal figures could not do justice during his IPL debut against Punjab. If he gets another opportunity in this game he will be a great differential pick. His wicket taking abilities on any wicket can make a difference to your points tally. In addition, he was given the death bowling role in the previous game and that means there is a high possibility he will continue to do that here where wicket taking chances always increase.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is having a horrible season with the bat. However, considering his record at Chepauk in the recent past, he can be a worthy pick in this match. In addition, there has not been more than one wicket on average taken in the powerplay at the venue this season.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande is one of the top wicket takers in IPL 2023. He has been selected by majority of the teams but considering the weather report around the game, Deshpande might not be Dhoni’s option to go with spinners and the likes of Chahar and Pathirana available. It is advisable to keep him out of your XI ahead of this game.

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CHE vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team