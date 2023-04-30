CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings are expected to win this match against Punjab Kings. CSK's batting unit has been in formidable form and their bowling is also working quite well.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings will host Punjab Kings in Match 41 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30th, 2023.

Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of a defeat against Rajasthan Royals away from home. They are now placed fourth in the points table with five wins and three defeats. Their batting looks fine with both top order and middle order making runs. Ravindra Jadeja will be once again the player to watch out, followed by Tushar Deshpande who has been the highest wicket taker for the men in yellow. MS Dhoni will be hoping his side to come back into winning ways and take the top spot after this game.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are coming in the back of a huge defeat against Lucknow as their bowlers had a completely off day, conceding the second highest total in IPL history. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping his bowlers to bounce back real quick and comeback into winning ways. Punjab are now placed in the middle of the points table with four wins and four defeats. They defeated Chennai on both the occasions last season and will be hoping to repeat the same this time in their trip to down under.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Match 41

Date

30th April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been a balanced one for a T20 match. Batters score runs at a brisk rate against the new ball with spinners controlling the game in the middle overs. The first innings total is expected to be around 180. Team winning the toss should be batting first.

Weather Report

There is a chance of thunderstorms in Chennai in the afternoon period a couple of hours prior to the match time.

Team News

No major news reported from both sides.





CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players Probables: Akash Singh

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players Probables: Gurnoor Brar

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction:

Chennai Super Kings are expected to win this match against Punjab Kings. CSK's batting unit has been in formidable form and their bowling is also working quite well.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway will be a very safe captaincy choice for this match. He is currently the third highest run scorer in the tournament. In eight matches the Chennai opener has 322 runs at an average of 46 including four half centuries. In addition, Conway has 174 runs at the Chennai venue with two half centuries in three innings and an average of 87.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan will be a top captaincy pick for this match. He has 388 runs at an average of 77.6 and a strike rate of 147 against Chennai since 2020. In his last outing against Chennai, Dhawan scored an unbeaten 88. He missed a few games for Punjab recently but still remains as their top run scorer this season with 234 runs at an average of 78, including two fifties.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is taking a wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium every 10.8 balls this season. He is currently the second highest wicket taker for the men in yellow with 11 wickets in eight games. In addition, Punjab was the worst team against left arm spinners last season, averaging the lowest and having second highest dismissals against them.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar is having a quiet season with only 2 wickets in eight games. He bowled quite well against Lucknow in a game where all other bowlers went for over 12 runs per over and Chahar gave just over 7. He will be a top differential pick for this game as Chennai has the highest number of dismissals against leg spinners this season. In addition, Chahar took 9 wickets out of five games he played last time in the 2021 IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana has proven to be a game changer since his arrival into this tournament. He is one of the top differential picks to have as he has been selected only by 11% of the teams as of writing this. It will be very hard to overlook someone like him who does the death bowling duties.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu will be a risky pick for this match considering his recent poor form and of course his batting position way down the order. It is advisable to not pick him in your XIs ahead of this match.

