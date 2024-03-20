CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, IPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 1 CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

IPL 2024

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date

22 March 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 184 runs at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 125.17 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has a fifty against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 268 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 138.86 in eight IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners since 2023: 188 runs, 123 balls, 31.33 average, 152.84 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 10, 32, 123*, 58 & 0.

Ajinkya Rahane has 685 runs at an average of 36.05 and a strike rate of 130.72 in 21 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Ajinkya Rahane has 173 runs at an average of 15.72 and a strike rate of 124.46 in 11 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners since 2023: 124 runs, 74 balls, 24.80 average, 167.56 SR & 5 dismissals. Karn Sharma has dismissed him thrice in 44 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spin since 2023: 32 runs, 28 balls, 10.66 average, 114.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 13, 24, 1, 31 & 22.

Shivam Dube has 193 runs at an average of 96.50 and a strike rate of 183.80 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has two fifties against them.

Shivam Dube has 165 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 144.73 in eight IPL innings in Chennai.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace since 2023: 61 runs, 41 balls, 12.20 average, 148.78 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 1, 63*, 60*, 48 & 17*.

Daryl Mitchell scored 16 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spin since 2023: 72 runs, 74 balls, 24 average, 97.29 SR & 3 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s previous five scores: 72*, 8, 17, 61 & 57*.

Ravindra Jadeja has 291 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 121.75 in 24 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has 26 wickets at an average of 24.61 and a strike rate of 20.53 in 27 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 381 runs at an average of 18.14 and a strike rate of 122.90 in 30 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 30 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 21.40 in 37 IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Alzarri Joseph in T20s: 9 runs, 15 balls, 4.50 average, 60 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs since 2023: 13 wickets, 16.53 average, 15.46 SR & 6.41 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.55 average, 19.55 SR & 8.76 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 4, 19, 15*, 22 & 20*. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 2/25, 0/28, 1/38, 2/18 & 1/50.

MS Dhoni has 839 runs at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 140.77 in 32 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has four fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 1445 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 145.51 in 55 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has seven fifties here.

MS Dhoni’s previous five scores: 0, 1, 5*, 2* & 20.

Shardul Thakur has 86 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 215 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 21.83 and a strike rate of 16 in nine IPL innings against them.

Shardul Thakur has 4 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs since 2023: 3 wickets, 32 average, 18.33 SR & 10.47 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs since 2023: 4 wickets, 29.50 average, 18.25 SR & 9.69 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 2/27, 1/15, 0/18, 2/23 & 1/25.

Deepak Chahar has 6 wickets at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 25 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Deepak Chahar has 19 wickets at an average of 21.52 and a strike rate of 15.31 in 14 IPL innings in Chennai.

Deepak Chahar vs RHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.80 average, 13.70 SR & 8.67 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 26.40 average, 18.20 SR & 8.70 economy rate.

Deepak Chahar’s last five figures: 2/44, 2/14, 3/25, 1/32 & 2/31.

Maheesh Theekshana has 8 wickets at an average of 12.62 and a strike rate of 9 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 50 in seven IPL innings in Chennai.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs since 2023: 35 wickets, 29.20 average, 23.14 SR & 7.57 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 28.30 average, 27.30 SR & 6.21 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/35, 1/32, 1/30 & 1/31.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Matheesha Pathirana has 10 wickets at an average of 16.60 and a strike rate of 13.80 in six IPL innings in Chennai.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs since 2023: 35 wickets, 17.20 average, 14.37 SR & 7.18 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 18.55 average, 16.44 SR & 6.77 economy rate.