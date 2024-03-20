CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, IPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 1 CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: It’s never easy to defeat Chennai Super Kings at home. Further, Royal Challengers Bangalore lack the quality spinners required in Chennai. CSK know their conditions well and should start with a win.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
IPL 2024
Match
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Date
22 March 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
Chennai Super Kings:
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad has 184 runs at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 125.17 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad has 268 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 138.86 in eight IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners since 2023: 188 runs, 123 balls, 31.33 average, 152.84 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 10, 32, 123*, 58 & 0.
-
Ajinkya Rahane has 685 runs at an average of 36.05 and a strike rate of 130.72 in 21 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has four fifties and a century against them.
-
Ajinkya Rahane has 173 runs at an average of 15.72 and a strike rate of 124.46 in 11 IPL innings in Chennai.
-
Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners since 2023: 124 runs, 74 balls, 24.80 average, 167.56 SR & 5 dismissals. Karn Sharma has dismissed him thrice in 44 balls.
-
Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spin since 2023: 32 runs, 28 balls, 10.66 average, 114.28 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 13, 24, 1, 31 & 22.
-
Shivam Dube has 193 runs at an average of 96.50 and a strike rate of 183.80 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Shivam Dube has 165 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 144.73 in eight IPL innings in Chennai.
-
Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace since 2023: 61 runs, 41 balls, 12.20 average, 148.78 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 1, 63*, 60*, 48 & 17*.
-
Daryl Mitchell scored 16 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Daryl Mitchell vs off-spin since 2023: 72 runs, 74 balls, 24 average, 97.29 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Daryl Mitchell’s previous five scores: 72*, 8, 17, 61 & 57*.
-
Ravindra Jadeja has 291 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 121.75 in 24 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has 26 wickets at an average of 24.61 and a strike rate of 20.53 in 27 IPL innings against them.
-
Ravindra Jadeja has 381 runs at an average of 18.14 and a strike rate of 122.90 in 30 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 30 wickets at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 21.40 in 37 IPL innings here.
-
Ravindra Jadeja vs Alzarri Joseph in T20s: 9 runs, 15 balls, 4.50 average, 60 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs since 2023: 13 wickets, 16.53 average, 15.46 SR & 6.41 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.55 average, 19.55 SR & 8.76 economy rate.
-
Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 4, 19, 15*, 22 & 20*. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 2/25, 0/28, 1/38, 2/18 & 1/50.
-
MS Dhoni has 839 runs at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 140.77 in 32 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has four fifties against them.
-
MS Dhoni has 1445 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 145.51 in 55 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has seven fifties here.
-
MS Dhoni’s previous five scores: 0, 1, 5*, 2* & 20.
-
Shardul Thakur has 86 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 215 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 21.83 and a strike rate of 16 in nine IPL innings against them.
-
Shardul Thakur has 4 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Chennai.
-
Shardul Thakur vs RHBs since 2023: 3 wickets, 32 average, 18.33 SR & 10.47 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs since 2023: 4 wickets, 29.50 average, 18.25 SR & 9.69 economy rate.
-
Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 2/27, 1/15, 0/18, 2/23 & 1/25.
-
Deepak Chahar has 6 wickets at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 25 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Deepak Chahar has 19 wickets at an average of 21.52 and a strike rate of 15.31 in 14 IPL innings in Chennai.
-
Deepak Chahar vs RHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 19.80 average, 13.70 SR & 8.67 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs since 2023: 5 wickets, 26.40 average, 18.20 SR & 8.70 economy rate.
-
Deepak Chahar’s last five figures: 2/44, 2/14, 3/25, 1/32 & 2/31.
-
Maheesh Theekshana has 8 wickets at an average of 12.62 and a strike rate of 9 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 50 in seven IPL innings in Chennai.
-
Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs since 2023: 35 wickets, 29.20 average, 23.14 SR & 7.57 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 28.30 average, 27.30 SR & 6.21 economy rate.
-
Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/35, 1/32, 1/30 & 1/31.
-
Matheesha Pathirana took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
-
Matheesha Pathirana has 10 wickets at an average of 16.60 and a strike rate of 13.80 in six IPL innings in Chennai.
-
Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs since 2023: 35 wickets, 17.20 average, 14.37 SR & 7.18 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 18.55 average, 16.44 SR & 6.77 economy rate.
-
Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 2/28, 1/56, 2/42, 2/22 & 4/24.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):
-
Faf du Plessis has 108 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 168.75 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Faf du Plessis has 553 runs at an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 119.43 in 17 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has four fifties here.
-
Faf du Plessis vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 291 runs, 244 balls, 48.50 average, 119.26 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace: 299 runs, 214 balls, 49.83 average, 139.71 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 3, 55*, 57, 0 & 50*.
-
Virat Kohli has 985 runs at an average of 37.88 and a strike rate of 125.47 in 30 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has nine fifties against them.
-
Virat Kohli has 362 runs at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 111.38 in 12 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.
-
Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace since 2023: 139 runs, 85 balls, 34.75 average, 163.52 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli vs off-spin since 2023: 44 runs, 35 balls, 22 average, 125.71 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 0, 29, 101*, 100 & 18.
-
Rajat Patidar made 21 runs in his only IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Rajat Patidar has 9 runs at an average of 4.50 and a strike rate of 90 in two IPL innings in Chennai.
-
Glenn Maxwell has 364 runs at an average of 33.09 and a strike rate of 187.62 in 12 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Glenn Maxwell has 176 runs at an average of 58.66 and a strike rate of 149.15 in three IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here,
-
Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners since 2023: 246 runs, 143 balls, 24.60 average, 172.02 SR & 10 dismissals.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 138 runs, 79 balls, 27.60 average, 174.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him seven times in 65 balls.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs Maheesh Theekshana in T20s: 69 runs, 36 balls, 23 average, 191.66 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Glenn Maxwell vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 31 runs, 30 balls, 15.50 average, 103.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 20, 6, 25, 12 & 120*.
-
Mahipal Lomror has 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 131.25 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners since 2023: 9 runs, 11 balls, 3 average, 81.81 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 7.33 average, 95.65 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Karn Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 40 in six IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Alzarri Joseph has 5 wickets at an average of 16.40 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Alzarri Joseph vs RHBs since 2023: 24 wickets, 29.87 average, 20.79 SR & 8.62 economy rate. Alzarri Joseph vs LHBs since 2023: 17 wickets, 19.05 average, 14.41 SR & 7.93 economy rate.
-
Alzarri Joseph’s last five figures: 0/38, 1/31, 2/46, 0/50 & 3/39.
-
Mohammed Siraj has 2 wickets at an average of 122 and a strike rate of 81 in nine IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.
-
Mohammed Siraj has 3 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 26 in four IPL innings in Chennai.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The tracks in Chennai have historically been slow, with spinners getting more assistance off the deck. Expect a sluggish track again, with pacers mostly relying on cutters and slower ones. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.
Weather Report:
A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell/Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande (IMP).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (IMP).
Also Read: Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overcome the injury and unavailability concerns in IPL 2024?
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings. Gaikwad has been among the most consistent batters of the competition lately and has a fine record against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He can play a big knock and fetch ample points.
Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Chennai.
Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is another popular captaincy option. Maxwell will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a fine player of spin, increasing his batting value, and can also fetch a few wickets with his off-spin on a slow Chennai deck.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane’s selection % currently stands at 11.71. Rahane will bat in the top order and has a fine record against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He can play an impactful knock and fetch match-winning points.
Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar has been selected by less than 6% as of now. Patidar is a terrific player of spin and will be crucial for RCB at No.3. He can play a prudent knock.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If CHE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, and Shardul Thakur.
If RCB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Daryl Mitchell, Faf du Plessis, Shivam Dube, Alzarri Joseph, and Deepak Chahar.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If CHE bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rachin Ravindra, Cameron Green, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, and Mohammed Siraj.
If RCB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Shivam Dube, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, and Deepak Chahar.
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Match 1:
It’s never easy to defeat Chennai Super Kings at home. Further, Royal Challengers Bangalore lack the quality spinners required in Chennai. CSK know their conditions well and should start with a win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.