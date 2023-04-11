CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, Playing XI, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction:Rajasthan Royals are expected to win this match against Chennai Super Kings. The Royals look much more balanced in every department and they possess a formidable batting unit.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in Match 17 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of a huge win against Mumbai Indians away from home. Their batting looks perfectly well led by none other than Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are currently sitting at fifth position in the points table. In bowling fronts, their main weapon will be once again the spin. However, their recent record against the Royals are not that good, having lost four of the last five outings against them. MS Dhoni and men will be hoping to make it three in a row with another two points at home.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals have won two of their first three games and are placed second in the points table as of writing this. They are coming on the back of a huge win against Delhi Capitals in Guwahati. They look like a formidable side, with an inform batting line-up and a balanced bowling group as well. Sanju Samson will be hoping his side can continue their momentum and take another two points from their trip to Chennai.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 17

Date

12th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is expected to be a balanced one for this game. It's going to be on the drier side as it will be the second match of the season at the venue. The ball will come nicely initially but spinners will take control in the middle overs. Chasing might not be that easy at this venue. Team winning the toss should bat first. First innings total is expected to be around 180.

Weather Report

The weather in Chennai looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Ben Stokes is having a minor toe injury and missed the last match in Mumbai. However, him taking part in this match is uncertain. Deepak Chahar suffered a hamstring injury in the last match and is expected to be unavailable for this match.

Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana are available for selection in this match for Chennai.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali/Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk&c), Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala/Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Impact Players Probables: Subhranshu Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Navdeep Saini.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals are expected to win this match against Chennai Super Kings. The Royals look much more balanced in every department and they possess a formidable batting unit.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a brilliant start to the 2023 season. He is currently the second highest run-scorer with 189 runs at an average of 94.50, including two half centuries. In his last visit at this venue, he scored a brilliant half century against Lucknow Super Giants.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal is performing brilliantly at the top of the order. In three games he has 125 runs, including two half centuries already this season. In addition, he has a half century against Chennai Super Kings in his last two outings. He will be a brilliant captaincy choice going forward to this match.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is coming on the back of a brilliant innings against Delhi, scoring 79 off 51. The Rajasthan Royals' opener is off to a great start of the season. He has over 150 runs in three games, including two half centuries already. In addition, he has an average of 53.40 against Chennai while playing for the Royals.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu is hardly selected by any team. He will be a great differential pick for this match. The Chennai middle order batter is going to play a crucial role in this match.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will be another great differential pick for this match. He has been doing the death overs duty for Rajasthan this season. He is not rated by many, especially in a unit like that of the Royals. He can be a huge difference maker to your points tally.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag's shortcomings with the bat continue. He has not been able to contribute much with the bat for a long time. It is advisable to keep him out of your XI.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team