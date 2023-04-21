CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings is expected to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK is not an easy team to beat in Chepauk. MS Dhoni is expected to use his spinners in the best possible way on the helpful track in Chepauk.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 29 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21st, 2023.

Chennai Super Kings started the tournament with a loss but managed to bounce back really well, winning three of their next four matches. They are coming on the back of a huge win over RCB away from home and will be looking to continue the momentum from here. Their batting looks solid with both top order and middle order in good form. In addition, their bowling has been fine despite being poor and inexperienced on paper. Moreover, Chennai has a very dominating record against Hyderabad in the recent past. They will be keen to sustain their dominance over the men in orange and take another crucial two points.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad is a very balanced side on paper but has been very poor with their execution on the field. Their batting has been falling behind more often than not and as a result they are placed second last in the points table with only two wins out of five matches. Skipper Aiden Markram will be hoping his side will bounce back into winning ways and build on a momentum from here to the race to playoffs before it's too late. The men in orange have won only one of the last five outings against Chennai and none at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the history of this tournament. They will be keen to turn things around and get the crucial two points from this match.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Match 29

Date

21st April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has been a balanced one. Batters will continue to score at a good rate, especially against the new hard ball. As the game progresses scoring becomes harder but still the first innings score is expected to be around 175. Spinners will always remain the best bet for any captain on this surface. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Chennai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players Probables: Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik/T Natarajan, Mayank Markande

Impact Players Probables: Abdul Samad

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:

Chennai Super Kings is expected to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK is not an easy team to beat in Chepauk. MS Dhoni is expected to use his spinners in the best possible way on the helpful track in Chepauk.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway will be the first name for captaincy in this match. He is coming on the back of a brilliant 83 against RCB. In addition, he has scored half centuries in his last two outings. Moreover, Conway scored an unbeaten 85 in his last outing against Sunrisers last season.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi will be another great captaincy choice for this match. Considering the nature of the deck in Chennai and Tripathi's abilities to play spin, it is advisable to have the SRH number three as one of the top fantasy picks ahead of this game. In five games, Tripathi has 124 runs this season including a match winning 74.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently the highest run scorer for Chennai this season. He has 200 runs at an average of 50 in five games. He scored a brilliant 99 in his last meeting against SRH. Moreover, Gaikwad has an extremely good record against SRH in his short IPL career. In four innings against SRH, Ruturaj has 235 runs at an average of almost 60, including a 99 in the last game between these two sides.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will be a great differential pick for this match. He will be a crucial batter in this Sunrisers' line-up. Considering the nature of the deck in Chennai and Klaasen's abilities to play spin, the South African wicket keeper can be a huge difference maker to your points tally.

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana was a huge difference in the last game against RCB. He is expected to continue bowling in the death overs, increasing his chances to get more wickets. He hasn't been even selected by 20% of the teams as of writing this which makes him one of the best differential picks for this match.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube is selected by more than half of the teams as of writing this. He is coming on the back of a brilliant half century against RCB. However, it is advisable to not pick Dube in this match against SRH. He has an average of 5.8 against them in four matches.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team