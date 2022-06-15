COB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad Budapest, FanCode ECS T10 Hungary, Match 13

Get COB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction, team and other relevant details for match number 13 of the ECS T10 tournament.

COB vs UCB Dream11 Match Preview

Cobra Cricket Club will be locking horns against United Csalad Budapest in the 13th Match of the FanCode ECS T10 Hungary 2022 at GB Oval in Szodliget

Cobra Cricket Club played four games and won three of them so far. Sheikh Rasik and Jogi Sehgal have been leading from the front in the batting. Muhammad Burhan is doing the job with the ball. United Csalad Budapest defeated Cobra Cricket Club in the Eliminator last time when these two teams came up against each other. Cobra Cricket Club will be hoping to continue their form and make things equal from the previous season.

Meanwhile, United Csalad Budapest are coming off a big win against Debrecen Vikings. They are the only team who has been chasing well in this tournament after restricting the opposition for a lower score. They were defeated by Cobra Cricket Club both times in the league stage last season. They would like to not let the same happen this season and continue their winning streak in this game.

COB vs UCB Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Cobra Cricket Club vs United Csalad Budapest, Match 13, FanCode ECS T10 Hungary, 2022

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Date and Time: 16th June 2022, Thursday, 12:00 PM IST

COB vs UCB Dream11 Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval has been pretty good for the team batting first. Team batting first won on four occasions in the last five games at this venue. The average first innings score is around 120. Anything below 90 can be easily chasable for the team batting second.

COB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction

Cobra Cricket Club is expected to win the match.

Probable COB vs UCB Playing XI

Cobra Cricket Club : Jogi Sehgal, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Sheikh Rasik (c), Usman Muhammad, Sanjay Kumar, Hafeez Ullah, Vishnu Vasudev, Muhammad Burhan, Muhammad Soban, Bhavani Adapaka, Ashutosh Mathur

United Csalad Budapest: Vinoth Ravindran, Tajendra Varma (wk), Ashrith Darapureddy, Anil Pattanaik (c), Amit Parihar, Satyendra Parihar, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Mark Des Fontaine, Ghulam Abbas, Jayanth Vallurupalli, Raja Gohar

Top Captaincy Choices for COB vs UCB Dream11 Match

● Sheikh Rasik: Captain of Cobra Cricket Club remains as one of the top batters in the tournament. He is currently the third highest run getter in the tournament with 116 runs at a strike rate of 200. He scored 43 off 23 in the last game against Royal Tigers.

● Jogi Sehgal: Jogi played an innings of 37 in 17 balls last year against United Csalad Budapest. He has been in fine form this year as well. Jogi has 66.5 fantasy points on average in the last few games. He has 70 runs in two matches in this tournament so far. He will open the innings and remains as one of the top captaincy choices.

● Ashrith Darapureddy: Darapureddy scored 49 runs in the first two games he played so far at a strike rate of 188.5. He also has one wicket in his bag. He has 73 fantasy points per game in this tournament so far.

Budget Picks for COB vs UCB Dream11 Match

● Vinoth Ravindran (8.5 CR): Vinoth Ravindran will open the innings for United Csalad Budapest. He scored 20 off 12 in the last game against DEV. Vinoth Ravindran will bat at the top of the order and will only cost 8.5 CR.

● Jayanth Vallurupalli (8 CR): Jayanth Vallurupalli has been highest wicket taker for United Csalad Budapest. He has taken 4 wickets in two matches.

Differential Pick for COB vs UCB Dream11 Match

● Sanjay Kumar: Sanjay Kumar took 3 wickets in one over, sealing the deal for Cobra Cricket Club in their last victory over Royal Tigers. He is one of the best differential picks for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for COB vs UCB Dream11 Match

If COB Bats First: C - Ashrith Darapureddy , VC - Mark Des Fontaine

If UCB Bats First: C - Vinoth Ravindran, VC - Jayanth Vallurupalli

Mega League Team for COB vs UCB Dream11 Match

If COB Bats First: C - Jogi Sehgal , VC - Sheikh Rasik

If UCB Bats First: C - Sanjay Kumar, VC - Muhammad Burhan

Which Contests to Join for COB vs UCB Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.