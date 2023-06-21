CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons should win this game against Chepauk Super Gillies. They won their last game at this venue, while CSG are coming into this match on the back of a huge defeat. The Dragons are expected to continue their winning momentum in this match.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons

Date

21 June 2023

Time

3:15 PM IST

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

123,126 and 124 are the first innings totals in the last three matches at this venue this season so far.

Chasing team won all the games at Dindigul so far this season.

Indrajith scored unbeaten 78 in the last match Dindigul played at this venue this season.

Sravana Kumar and Suboth Bhati took three wickets each in the last match.

Harish Kumar can make a huge difference to your points tally with both bat and ball.

Most of the wickets at this venue have been taken by pacers.

Pick more middle order and lower middle order batters from the team batting first.

Pick top four batters from the team batting second.

Lokesh Raj can be a super differential pick.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the NPR College ground in Dindigul has shown contrasting behaviors. Team batting first has faced immense difficulties to score runs as the average first innings score after four matches at this venue so far is around 125. Pacers are always in the game with batters scoring runs mostly in the second innings. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

Heavy rain is predicted in the afternoon during the match time at Dindigul.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies Playing XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Harish Kumar, Rajagopal Sathish, U Sasidev, Rahil Shah, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, V Arul

Possible Impact Player: Lokesh Raj

Dindigul Dragons Playing XI: Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Baba Indrajith (wk), Adithya Ganesh, Sarath Kumar, Boopathi Kumar, Suboth Bhati, Arun, R Ashwin (c), M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy

Possible Impact Player: P Saravana Kumar

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sravana Kumar: Sravana Kumar is one of the highest wicket takers in the tournament as of writing this. He has 5 wickets already in two games, including three wickets in the last match here at Dindigul. Considering the surface has been very good for the pacers, Sravana Kumar will start this match as one of the top picks.

Varun Chakravarthy: Chakravarthy continues his wicket taking form. He will be another great captaincy pick for this match. He has 5 wickets in two games and is currently one of the joint highest takers in the tournament.

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith all-round abilities makes him one of the top picks for this game. In addition, he bats in the top four which is the best position to bat on this surface. It is advisable to keep him as one of the captaincy choices for this game.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lokesh Raj: Lokesh Raj has not been selected by almost any team as of writing this. He has played only the last game in this tournament and took a wicket as well. He will be a brilliant differential pick considering the condition of the surface and his low percentage of selection.

M Arul: Arul bowls in the end phase of the innings which increases his wicket taking possibilities. He has been selected by only 3% of the teams as of writing this, making him one of the best differential choices available.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Pradosh Ranjan Paul: Pradosh Ranjan Paul has not done much after playing a terrific innings in the first game. He has been selected by most of the teams as of writing this. It will be worth avoiding him ahead of this game considering the nature of the pitch at Dindigul.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Shivam Singh, Adithya, Jagadeesan, Shah

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Jagadeesan, Arul, Lokesh, Arun

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Indrajith, Sasidev, Shah, Adithya

If DD bat first

Complete team with three of Arul, Rohit, Ashwin, Sanjay

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction:

