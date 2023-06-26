CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 18, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies looks a lot more stronger on paper therefore they should start this game as favorites against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

Date

26th June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Last two games at the venue saw the first innings score crossing 200 twice in a row.

Batting first won the last two games.

Top order batters are making the majority of the runs.

SMP is averaging around 18 with 5 dismissals already against left arm spinners this season. Rahil Shah and M Silambarasan are two left arm spin options for CSG.

CSG had 3 dismissals against wrist spinners in the only innings they faced this season. Murugan Ashwin took 2 wickets in his last match here in Salem on Saturday.

Gurjapneet took 6 wickets in total in the last 2 games.

V Gowtham and Gurjapneet took 5 wickets between them in their last outing at Salem last Saturday.

Pick Arul and Balu Surya if announced in playing XIs.

Pick more bowlers from the team batting first.

Try to pick more top order players in at least one of your XIs.

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCF Ground in Salem has been a good one for the batters from the last couple of games. Batters can go big but bowlers will always remain in the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 175. Team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Salem ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies Playing XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Harish Kumar, Rajagopal Sathish, U Sasidev, Rahil Shah, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj

Probable Impact Player: Rocky Bhasker

Siechem Madurai Panthers Playing XI: S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), K Deeban Lingesh, Washington Sundar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sudhan Kandepan, Swapnil Singh, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Murugan Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh

Probable Impact Player: Balu Surya

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith will be the best captaincy choice going forward to this match. His all-round abilities makes him a must have captaincy option. In addition, he is in great form with the bat as he is currently the second highest run-scorer in the tournament with 240 runs in 5 matches.

Gurjapneet Singh: Gurjapneet Singh will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game. The left arm seamer is in terrific form as he is currently the highest wicket taker for his side Siechem Madurai Panthers. In 3 matches he played, Gurjapneet has 6 wickets at an amazing strike rate of 10.66.

Rahil Shah: Rahil is currently CSG’s best bowler in this tournament with 7 wickets in total. In addition, Siechem Madurai Panthers has not been at their best against left arm spinners this season. They have 5 dismissals against them in 3 innings and have an average of 18.8.

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lokesh Raj: Lokesh Raj continues to be one of the best differential picks you can have from CSG. He has not been at his best but on his day will make a huge difference to your points tally. In addition, he has been selected only by 7% of the teams as of writing this.

V Gowtham: V Gowtham is another brilliant differential pick going forward to this game. He has been selected by only 17% of the teams as of now which is a big surprise. The left arm pacer is a must pick especially after the last match’s performance where he took 2 wickets.

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar is definitely one of the first names in most of the teams. However, he has not been at his best with both bat and ball. He will be a risky choice against an in-form CSG side. It is advisable to keep him out of your XIs for this match.

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Pradosh, Koushik, Silambarasan, Rocky

If SMP bat first

Complete team with three of Sanjay, Murugan, Raj, Rohit

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Silambarasan, Koushik, Abisek, Rohit

If SMP bat first

Complete team with three of Nishanth, Rocky, Swapnil, Pradosh

CSG vs SMP Dream11 Prediction:

