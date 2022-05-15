IPL 2022, Match 62: CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Prediction for CSK vs GT Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Match 62 of the IPL 2022 season.

CSK vs GT Dream11 Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings are already out of the play-offs race and are at the 9th position with 4 wins in 12 games. They failed to perform as a team and it reflects in their performance this season. The batters and bowlers have been inconsistent for the most part of the tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a few good knocks this season but he has been very inconsistent. Devon Conway has played really well in the last few games. Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, and Robin Uthappa too have failed to perform consistently. MS Dhoni has shown glimpses of his former self with the bat.

Their bowling, overall, has been average but the bowlers are in great form in the last few games. Mukesh Choudhary has been exceptional with the new ball while Simarjet Singh too has bowled well. Moeen Ali has been bowling really well and is picking wickets in almost every game. Maheesh Theekshana has bowled consistently. DJ Bravo hasn’t bowled much since his return but he was excellent before that. CSK have nothing to lose now and they will look to play for pride and win this game.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have been the best side of the tournament so far. They are at the top of the points table with 9 wins in 12 games and have already qualified for the play-offs. They defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in their last game. Their batters have been a little inconsistent, especially the middle-order. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have been brilliant at the top. Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Matthe Wade need to perform well in the middle-order. Rahul Tewatia too has failed in the last few games as their finisher.

Their bowlers have been exceptional and that’s a big positive for them. Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, and Yash Dayal have been brilliant as their pacers. Hardik Pandya too bowled a few overs in the last game. They have the best spinner in the world in Rashid Khan. R Sai Kishore brought a new variety to the bowling attack. Gujarat will look to continue their winning momentum in the remaining games and head to the play-offs with a lot of confidence.

CSK vs GT Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match 62, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 15th May 2022, Sunday, 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs GT Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede will be a good one for batting. It will be a day game so there will be good help for the spinners as well. The dimensions of the ground are on the smaller side and there will be good bounce in the pitch. Teams may look to bat first as the pitch might slow down in the second innings making it difficult to bat on. The average first innings score at this venue is 168 runs.

CSK vs GT Dream11 Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the play-offs while CSK are out of the play-offs race. Gujarat Titans are a stronger side but CSK will play freely and will be the favorites to win this game.

CSK vs GT Playing XI

Both teams are expected to be unchanged for this game.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni ( c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal

Top Captaincy Choices for CSK vs GT Dream11 Match

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is in red hot form and has scored 3 consecutive half-centuries since his return to the side. He got out to a poor umpiring decision in the last game. Conway has emerged as one of the best batters for CSK this season and will be an excellent captaincy option for this game.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is yet to perform at his best in this IPL but despite that he will be a top captaincy pick. Moeen has mainly contributed with the ball in the last few games. He has picked 6 wickets in the last 3 games. He will bat at 3 and will bowl 4 overs for CSK.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will be another top captaincy option for your fantasy teams. Rashid is arguably the best spinner in the shortest format. He has been super consistent and has contributed with the bat as well. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. Rashid also scored 40 runs in the first game against CSK.

Budget Picks for CSK vs GT Dream11 Match

Maheesh Theekshana (8.5 Credits): Theekshana has been very impressive in this season and has been a key bowler for CSK. He hasn’t picked wickets in every game but he has picked them in clusters whenever he has got going. Theekshana will be a top budget pick for this game.

Mukesh Choudhary (8.5 Credits): Mukesh Choudhary has proved to be the find for CSK in IPL 2022. He struggled a bit in the start of the season but now he’s the go to man for CSK with the new ball. Mukesh has 16 wickets to his name including a 3-for in the last game.

Differential Pick for CSK vs GT Dream11 Match

R. Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore played his first IPL game against the Lucknow Super Giants and bowled really well. Sai Kishore has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit. He is an excellent left-arm orthodox spinner and is more than handy with the bat. Sai Kishore picked 2 wickets and gave away only 7 runs in his two overs. He will be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for CSK vs GT Dream11 Match

If CSK Bats First: C - Devon Conway, VC - Moeen Ali

If GT Bats First: C - Shubman Gill, VC - Mohammad Shami

Mega League Team for CSK vs GT Dream11 Match

If CSK Bats First: C - Ruturaj Gaikwad, VC - Hardik Pandya

If GT Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Dwayne Bravo

Which Contests to Join for CSK vs GT Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.