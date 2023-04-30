Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs PBKS D3 Contest | IPL 2023 — Match 41

Chennai Super Kings are set to host Punjab Kings in match 41 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. Check out our D3 guide for the CSK vs PBKS match.

Match Details

Date: 30th April 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Dependable Trio for D3

Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: Chennai Super Kings openers have been in ridiculously good form in the IPL 2023. Devon Conway has amassed 322 runs from eight games in the season, averaging 46 at a strike rate of 137. Conway has scored four half centuries in the tournament with the best of 83 off 45 against RCB. He will be our captain for this contest on D3.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): The left arm pacer has been one of the best bowlers in the IPL. Arshdeep Singh has the skill set to move the ball up front and nail the yorkers in death overs. He took a tap in the previous game against LSG as did most of the bowlers but has done well overall. Arshdeep has taken 14 wickets at a strike rate of 12.42. Buy his Rario cards to earn big on D3.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): The other CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad isn't far away on the batting charts this season. He has scored 317 runs in eight innings at an average of 45 while striking at 149. Gaikwad has two fifties in the tournament. He hasn't crossed fifty in the last six games but has given good starts. Get a Ruturaj Gaikwad Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be up against each other in the match no. 41 of the IPL 2023. The contest will take place at the fortress of CSK, the Chepauk on Sunday afternoon.

CSK are one of the favourites to reach the playoffs. They have 10 points from eight games, having won five and lost three. Their net run-rate took a bit of a hit in the previous game, now reading 0.376.

MS Dhoni's men are coming off a 32-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 203, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 47 off 29 while Shivam Dube struck 52 off 33. But they didn't get enough support from others.

Punjab Kings are in the mid table with eight points from eight games. They have won four and lost as many, with net run-rate reading -0.510. PBKS suffered 56-run thrashing against Lucknow Super Giants.

Their bowlers were smashed all over the park as LSG posted the second highest total in the league 257/5. Atharva Taide struck 66 off 36 but the scoring rate just kept climbing up.