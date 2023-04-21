Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for CSK vs SRH | IPL 2023 — Match 29 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 21st April 2023
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Devon Conway (CSK) [Captain]: Chennai Super Kings have trusted Devon Conway at the top of the order and he has given them great returns. The left hand batter has scored 433 runs for the franchise from 12 innings at an average of 39 and strike rate of 147. Conway has scored five fifties in league. He's coming off back to back fifties, including 83 off 45 against RCB. He will be our captain for this contest on D3.
-
Rahul Tripathi (SRH): The 32yr old batter has had a couple of low scores but has smashed an unbeaten 74 off 48 against Punjab Kings earlier. Tripathi had an excellent campaign for SRH last year, where he made 413 runs at a strike rate of 158 while averaging 37. Tripathi is a good player of spin and will be key for Sunrisers at the Chepauk. You should buy his Rario cards to earn big on D3.
-
Umran Malik (SRH): Sunrisers Hyderabad left out Umran Malik in the previous game but could bring him back considering the opponent. CSK have several batters who struggle against fast hard lengths and Umran is just the guy to exploit it. The fast bowler had an impressive season last year but has been expensive this time around. Having said that, he had the skill set to bounce back. Get his Rario card and you could win exciting rewards on D3.
Marketplace Watch
-
Devon Conway (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $72
-
Umran Malik (Bowler) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $8
Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash SinghSunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik