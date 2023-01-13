CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, SA T20 League 2023

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Match Preview

MI Cape Town won their first game quite comfortably by 8 wickets. Their bowlers did a great job and then Dewald Brevis single-handedly took his side over the line. They have many big players and most of them looked in good form. Sam Curran was a bit expensive but he is expected to bounce back strongly. MI Cape Town will look to continue their winning momentum in this game.

The Durban Super Giants were defeated by the Johannesburg Super Kings by 16 runs in their first game. Their bowlers started off well but they leaked plenty of runs towards the end and then the batters failed to capitalise on the good start. Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers are their best batters. They have many all-rounders in their line-up and they need to be consistent. Durban will look to register their first win of the season.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: SA T20 League 2023 Match: MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Date 13th January 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Newlands is amongst the best batting venues in South Africa. The pacers will get good assistance with the new ball. Batting in the first innings might be a little difficult but it will get better as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 165 runs. Chasing sides have won 60% of the games played at this venue.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Capetown with no chance of rain.

Team News

Kagiso Rabada is expected to play this game for MI Cape Town.

Reece Topley is expected to play for Durban Super Giants.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Olly Stone, Rashid Khan (c), Jofra Archer, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Rabada

Durban Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul/Reece Topley, Prenalen Subrayen

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction

The MI Cape Town are looking more balanced with a lot of depth in their batting. They are expected to win this game.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He was excellent in the first game as he picked up 3 wickets. He bowled at a good pace and used the conditions quite well. Archer will be a good captaincy option.

Dewald Brevis: Dewald Brevis will be the best captaincy pick. He is opening the innings and is attacking from the first ball. He scored a match-winning 70* in the first game. Brevis is a good player of spin bowling and can score big in this game as well.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock will be an ideal captaincy choice. He scored 78 runs in the first game against JSK. De Kock is one of the best batters in world cricket and he will be eyeing a big score in this game as well. He will fetch points from wicketkeeping as well.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Duan Jansen: Duan Jansen will be a top differential pick. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He bowled in the first game and picked up one wicket.

Reece Topley: Reece Topley, if he plays, will be an excellent differential pick. He is a top-class bowler. He can pick wickets with the new ball and then in the death overs as well. The pitch is expected to assist the pacers so Topley will be a great pick for this game.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Grant Roelofsen: Grant Roelofsen will be our player to avoid in this game. He isn’t batting at his ideal position which has affected his fantasy value.

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CT vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team