CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction, Match 7 SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, SA T20 League 2023

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 league match between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Cape Town vs Paarl Match Preview

MI Cape Town were defeated in their last game by the Durban Super Giants in a close encounter by 5 wickets. They have an excellent squad with quite a few big names of world cricket. Sam Curran's form is a big concern for them while their domestic players are in good form. Kagiso Rabada should return in this game. Cape Town will look to come back on the winning track in this game.

The Johannesburg Super Kings are coming off an embarrassing defeat in their last game. Their top order has struggled to get going and that’s a big concern for them. The openers need to start performing for them to do well. Their middle order has been in decent form while the bowlers are looking good as well. JSK will look to bounce back strongly by winning this game.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match MI Cape Town vs Johannesburg Super Kings Date 14th January 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Newlands is amongst the best batting venues in South Africa. There will be good assistance for the pacers with the new ball while the batters will love their time on the crease. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average first innings score here is 165 runs and the chasing sides have won 60% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a cloudy day in Cape Town but there are no chances of rain.

Team News

There are a few changes expected in the JSK eleven.

Kagiso Rabada may replace Jofra Archer.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Olly Stone, Rashid Khan (c), Jofra Archer/Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen,

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory/Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton/Nandre Burger, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee/Lizaad Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction

The MI Cape Town are in good form and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game. JSK, meanwhile, is not to be taken lightly as they have many match-winners in their ranks.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will bowl 4 overs and he’ll bat in the middle order. He is a key player for the MI Cape Town and has been in good form. Curran will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him a good captaincy option.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is one of the best batters for his team and he will be an ideal captaincy pick. He has looked to play very aggressively early in his innings and he can score big once he gets going.

Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreria is a very talented batter. He likes to bat aggressively and we saw what he is capable of in the first game against Durban. He can take down any bowling unit and he may bowl an over or two. Ferreria will be an excellent captaincy choice.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Duan Jansen: Duan Jansen will be a top differential pick. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He has been in good form in this tournament.

Janneman Malan: Janneman Malan will be an excellent differential pick. His form in the first two games hasn’t been that good but he will love the fast pitch at Cape Town and can score big in this game.

George Linde: Left-arm orthodox bowlers have been very successful against JSK which makes Linde a top differential pick. He can trouble the JSK top order and can pick up a few wickets early in the innings.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory is having a horrible time in the SA20. He is in horrible form and is not bowling either. Gregory will be our player to avoid in this game.

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CT vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team