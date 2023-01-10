CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, MI cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA T20 League 2023

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first SA T20 League match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Preview

This will be the first game of the SA T20 League. MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will be against each other. The match will be played in Cape Town.

The MI Cape Town have a star-studded line-up. On paper, they have the strongest side in the tournament. The likes of Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Dewald Brevis in one team can intimidate any team. They have many talented local players as well. Cape Town will be eyeing a win in the first-ever game of the SA T20 league.

The Paarl Royals also have a good-looking squad. They have the likes of David Miller, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Tabraiz Shamsi Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi in their ranks. They also have a strong core. The Royals will also look to kickstart their SA T20 Journey with a win in their first game.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Date 10th January 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Newlands is amongst the best batting venues in South Africa. The pacers will get good assistance with the new ball. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters and they’ll enjoy themselves on the crease. The spinners won’t be very effective but they will be important. The average first innings score here is 165 runs. Chasing sides have won 60% of the games played at this venue.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Capetown with no chance of rain.

Team News

All the overseas players - Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Odean Smith are available for the MI Cape Town.

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan will be the three overseas players for the Paarl Royals.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Grant Roelofsen, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Kagiso Rabada

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Evan Jones, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction

The MI Cape Town are looking more balanced with a lot of depth in their batting. They are expected to win this game.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will be an excellent captaincy pick for this game. He will bowl 4 overs and can score with the bat as well if he gets the chance. Curran has been in great form lately and can fetch plenty of points in this game.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be the best captaincy choice. He is one of the best batters in T20 cricket and will be the main batter for his team. Buttler scored a brilliant 90 in the warm-up game. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will be another top captaincy option. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl a few overs as well. He’s amongst the best all-rounders in the shortest format. Livingstone hits sixes for fun and he can win games on his own when on song.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Duan Jansen: Duan Jansen will be a top differential pick. He will bowl with the new ball and with the pitch assisting the new ball pacers, he can pick up a few wickets upfront in the power play. He is handy with the bat as well.

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan will be another excellent differential pick. He will bat in the middle order in the best phase to bat at Newlands. He was in good form in The 100. Morgan will look to play aggressively.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy will love the fast nature and bounce of the Newlands pitch. He hasn’t been in the best of forms recently but is expected to do well in this game.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Bjorn Fortuin: Bjorn Fortuin is a talented spinner but the pitch at the Newlands doesn’t assist the spinners so maybe he won’t bowl his full quota of overs. You can avoid him in fantasy cricket.

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

CT vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team