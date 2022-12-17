DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, LPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Lanka Premier League 2022

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the LPL 2022 match between Dambulla Aura and Galle Gladiators.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Match Preview

It’s the clash of the two teams at the bottom of the points table.

Dambulla Aura is at the bottom of the points table. They are the only team which is yet to win a game in LPL 2022. They were bundled out for just 89 runs in their last game against the Colombo Stars. They have some big names in Sri Lankan cricket - Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Kumara and Pramod Madushan alongside overseas players like Jordan Cox, Noor Ahmad and Paul van Meekeren. They are most probably out of the playoffs race but they’ll look to play as a team in this game and register their first win of the season.

Galle Gladiators are in the 4th position with 2 wins in 5 matches. They were defeated by the Colombo Stars by 2 wickets in their last game. They won two games consecutively before that. Galle has a decent squad with the likes of Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Thushara, Wahab Riaz, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Asad Shafiq, etc. They have failed to perform consistently and they need to work on that. The Gladiators will look to bounce back strongly in this game.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Lanka Premier League 2022 Match Dambulla Aura vs Galle Gladiators Date 17th December 2022

Time 3:00 PM IST

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a balanced one. It’s a day game so it may grip a little bringing the spinners into play. The bowlers with cutters and variations will be effective as well. The batters can play their shots once they get their eye in. The average first innings score here is 139 runs. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

No such news from either of the teams.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Dambulla Aura: Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Jordan Cox (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Noor Ahmad, Pramod Madushan, Paul van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara

Galle Gladiators: Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Lahiru Udara, Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali, Imad Wasim, Oshada Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Galle Gladiators have a more settled batting unit and they are performing well at the moment having won 2 out of their last 3 games. The Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, are yet to win a game. Galle Gladiators are expected to win this match.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is in great form in LPL 2022. He has scored 177 runs in 5 games at an average of 35.40. He scored 72 runs in the last game. Mendis is one of the best batters for Sri Lanka in T20 cricket and will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara will be an ideal captaincy option. He has bowled really well this season. He has picked up 9 wickets in 5 games at an economy of 6.74. Thushara picked up 3 wickets in the last game. He bowls with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim will be a great captaincy choice. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs as well. He has done well with both the bat and the ball. Wasim picked one wicket and scored 15 runs in the second last game. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anwar Ali: Anwar Ali will be an excellent differential pick. He will mainly bowl in the death overs and will bat in the lower order. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game. Anwar Ali will be a key player for the Gladiators.

Asad Shafiq: Asad Shafiq will be the best differential pick. He played his first game of LPL 2022 in the match against the Colombo Stars where he scored a quickfire 58 (33). Shafiq looked in excellent touch and can score big in this game as well.

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz hasn’t been in the best of forms in LPL 2022 but he is an experienced campaigner and knows how to handle pressure. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. Riaz will be a top differential pick.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Oshada Fernando: Oshada Fernando is a talented batter but he is batting in the lower order for the Galle Gladiators. He is batting out of position which is difficult for a batter in T20 cricket. You can avoid Oshada in fantasy cricket for this game.

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DA vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team