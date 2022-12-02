DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction, Match 26, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 Match.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Bulls Match vs Chennai Braves Preview

The Delhi Bulls are yet to win a game after their victory in the first game of the tournament. Their second match was a tie and they lost 4 consecutive matches after that. They have failed to perform consistently as a group and are now out of the playoffs race. Their big players - Dwayne Bravo, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim and many other players failed to perform up to the expectations. They will look to do well in this game and end their campaign with a win.

The Chennai Braves, on the other hand, are also struggling to make their way to the playoffs. They are placed at number 6 with 2 wins in 6 games. They are almost out of the playoffs race as they need to win this game and a few of the results to go in their favour. Their batting unit, especially the top order has failed miserably. They are over-dependent on their all-rounders - Carlos Braithwaite, James Fuller and Sikandar Raza to win matches. Chennai Braves need to play as a team in this match.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves Date 2nd Decemberber 2022

Time 5:30 PM IST

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches have started to slow down a bit because of the continuous matches being played at the same venue. But overall it’ll be a good wicket for batting. The spinners will get some help off the pitch and there will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. The average first innings score this season is 110 runs. Chasing sides have won 12 out of the 25 games played this season.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

The Afghan players are now available for selection. There are chances that the Sri Lankans players will be available for selection.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls Playing XI: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Banton (wk), Tim David, Najibullah Zadran, Imad Wasim, Dwayne Bravo (c), Ayaan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Richard Gleeson

Chennai Brave Playing XI: Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Carlos Braithwaite, James Fuller, Sikandar Raza (c), Ross Whiteley/Dasun Shanaka, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Patrick Dooley, Sam Cook/Maheesh Theekshana, Adhithya Shetty

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction

The Delhi Bulls are expected to win this game despite their poor form.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be an excellent captaincy pick. He is a super-aggressive opener who likes to take the attack to the opposition. He can score big and win games single-handedly on his day. Gurbaz will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Carlos Braithwaite: Carlos Braithwaite has been the one-man army for the Chennai Braves this season. He has scored runs and picked up wickets in almost every game for his team. He has scored 137 runs and has picked up 6 wickets until now. Braithwaite is a top captaincy choice.

Tim David: Tim David is in exceptional form this season. He scored 23 runs in the last game. He is one of the hardest hitters in world cricket and can decimate any bowling attack. David is the in-form batter for the Delhi Bulls and will be an ideal captaincy option.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran will be an ideal differential pick for this match. He will bat in the middle order for the Delhi Bulls. He is an aggressive batter and a good player of spin bowling. He was in good form in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is a genuine wicket-taker, especially with the new ball. He swings the ball both ways and can go through any batting unit on his day. Farooqi is equally good in the death overs as well. He was in excellent form against Sri Lanka.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Asif Khan: Asif Khan is batting too low to make an impact with the bat. He won’t contribute with the bat as well. We will advise you to avoid him in your fantasy teams.

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DB vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team