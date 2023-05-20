DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: The conditions at Delhi are on the slower side and this is a day game which will be very beneficial for the spinners. Batters who play spin well will thrive in this game. CSK will feel like Chepauk and they are almost unstoppable on slow surfaces. They are in good form as a team and are expected to win this game.

Match Information: DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 67

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Must win game for Chennai to qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals won their last game against the Punjab Kings by 15 runs.

Delhi is expected to play fearlessly but it will take a lot for them to defeat CSK, especially from their batters.

Chennai defeated Delhi by 27 runs in their first encounter.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane will be the key batter for CSK.

Rilee Rossouw, David Warner, Phil Salt and Prithvi Shaw will be the important batters for Delhi.

Chennai’s bowlers, especially their spinners are in top form. Matheesha Pathirana has been excellent as well.

There’s no update on Mitchell Marsh’s fitness. He is an important player for the Capitals

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 167

Average 1st innings: wickets: 7.5

Average 2nd innings wickets: 5.1

Win % of the team batting first: 33%

Win % of team batting second: 67%

It’s a day game so there will be ample help for the spinners.

Run scoring won’t be easy.

Last Three matches at the venue:

Innings record

DC (bat first 5 games, bowl first 8 games)

Bat first runs: Warner (157), Axar Patel (151), Rilee Rossouw (90 runs)

Bat second runs: Warner (273), Salt (189), Rossouw (119)

Bowl first wickets: Marsh (11), Axar (8), Kuldeep (8)

Bowl second wickets: Nortje (7), Ishant (5), Khaleel (4)

CSK (Bat first 7 games, Bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Conway (319 runs), Gaikwad (265 runs), Dube (249 runs)

Bat second runs: Conway (179), Gaikwad (160), Rahane (137)

Bowl first wickets: Jadeja (11), Deshpande (8), Pathirana (6)

Bowl second wickets: Deshpande (11), Pathirana (7), Moeen (6)

Form alert (last 4 games)

DC

Most runs: Salt (151), Rossouw (157), Warner (122)

Most wickets: Marsh (9), Nortje (5), Ishant (4)

CSK

Most runs: Conway (176), Dube (127), Gaiwkad (108)

Most wickets: Pathirana (8), Chahar (7), Jadeja (5)

Poor form alert (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav has only 2 wickets in the last 4 games.

Poor form alert (CSK)

Moeen Ali’s highest score in the last 5 innings is 23 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane’s highest score in the last 5 innings is 21 runs.

Risk-Reward Alert

Khaleel Ahmed will be one of the best differential picks in this game. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs which makes him a good pick for this game. He picked up one wicket in the last game.

Delhi has 3 left-hand batters in the eleven which brings Moeen Ali into play. He can pick 1-2 wickets and can score some runs as well.

Shivam Dube will be a differential captain pick, especially when CSK bats 1st.

Maheesh Theekshana is a quality bowler and will be an ideal differential pick.

Drop all the bowlers from Delhi if CSK is batting 2nd.

Probable DC Playing XI:

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Impact Sub: Manish Pandey

Probable CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable Impact Sub: Ambati Rayudu

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

DC vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 2

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Kuldeep, Salt, Marsh, Nortje, Deshpande

Ishant vs Khaleel

Ishant Sharma has been in good form and is bowling well with the new ball.

Khaleel will bowl 2 overs in the power play and then 1-2 in the death overs. You can drop Ishant if Delhi bowls 2nd.

Phil Salt vs Prithvi Shaw

Phil Salt won’t open the innings if Prithvi Shaw is playing. His fantasy value has gone down considerably for this game as CSK will trap him with their spinners.

Shaw has a good record against CSK and he can take advantage of the field restrictions. Pick him.

Other Picks: Kuldeep Yadav, Moeen Ali, Khaleel Ahmed

If DC bats first

Complete the team with the inclusion of Theekshana and Shaw/Rossouw.

Captaincy choices: Pathirana, Conway, Gaikwad and Axar.

Do not captain: Axar

Pick Marsh if he plays.

If CSK bats first

Complete the team with Moeen and Khaleel.

Captaincy choices: Conway, Axar and Pathirana

Do not captain: Warner

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Rs 2999 - 20 spots (top 5 get 10k each)

Base Fantasy Team (GL/Mini GLs)

Spots left: 3

DC bats first

Drop all DC bowlers.

Pick Theekshana, Deshpande and Moeen

Captaincy Picks: Conway, Rossouw and Pathirana

CSK bats first

Pick Khaleel, Nortje and Theekshana/Moeen

Can Pick Rayudu/Shaw.

Captaincy picks: Pathirana, Conway and Dube

Grand League Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Salt from most of your teams.

Make Dube captain in 2-3 teams when CSK is batting first.

Make Axar Captain in a few teams if Delhi is bowling 1st.

Pick Rayudu in 1-2 teams when CSK is batting first.

Shaw can be worth the risk, captain him.

Make Jadeja captain if CSK is batting 1st.

Base team for T1-T5

Conway, Gaikwad, Warne, Dube, Rossouw, Axar, Jadeja, Pathirana, Chahar

Other picks in order: Shaw, Khaleel, Theekshana, Moeen, Deshpande

One major differential pick: Ambati Rayudu (2-3 teams if CSK is batting first), Moeen Ali in (1-2 teams), and Theekshana in (2-3 teams).

