DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 7 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans?

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in Match 7 of the IPL 2023 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Tuesday, April 4th 2023.

Delhi Capitals will be looking to register their first win of the season as they suffered a huge defeat against Lucknow Super Giants away from home in their season opener.They will be keen to have a better day with the bat, which looked completely vulnerable the other day. They had a good start with the ball but lost their way as the game went on. However, Anrich Nortje's availibility from this match will surely put the Delhi franchise into a better place ahead of this game. David Warner will be hoping his side to bounce back from the last game's scars and fight back hard to open their account.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans started their title defense in style. They had a solid outing against Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the tournament. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Titans are looking solid in all departments. David Miller is available from this match, which only makes their chances stronger. The Titans got the better of Delhi in the only game between these two sides last year. They will be keen to continue their winning ways and make it two in a row from their trip to Delhi.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has been in very good form in the recent past. He was the highest run scorer for Gujarat in their opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. He scored a brilliant 63 off 36 opening the innings. In addition, Gill was the top scorer for GT, scoring 84 in their only game against the Capitals last year.

David Warner: David Warner was the top run scorer for the Capitals in their last game against Lucknow. The Australian also scored a half century in his last T20 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He averages above 30 at this venue including five half centuries and a century. He will open the innings and is highly likely to top the scoresheet for Delhi once again.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh will be another top probable for highest run-scorer in this match. He is likely to bat in the top order for the Capitals. He did not have the best start of the season against Lucknow Super Giants but he is too good a player to overlook, especially while batting in the top of the order.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has been the biggest match winner with the ball for Delhi Capitals since his debut. His wicket taking abilities in all phases of the innings is unmatched. His coming on the back of a brilliant season with Pretoria Capitals, taking 20 wickets in the season. In addition, he has a strike rate of nearly 15 for Capitals in the IPL, making him one of the best wicket takers in the league.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed had a brilliant start of his season as he took two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in Delhi’s opening fixture. In addition, he took two wickets against Gujarat in their only fixture against them last season. He is expected to bowl in the powerplay and death overs, making him one of probable top wicket takers in the match.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets in his last outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, even though it was an ODI game, the conditions on this surface have always been helpful for the wrist spinners. He is definitely one of the probable wicket takers for this match.