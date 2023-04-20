DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders is expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals. KKR batters are in excellent form. Although the bowling has struggled a bit, they are expected to do much better against a struggling Capitals batting unit.

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview

Delhi Capitals will come up against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 28 of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20th, 2023.

Delhi Capitals have had a horrible start to their campaign, losing each of their five games in the tournament so far. Nothing has worked for them with both bat and ball and as a result they are languishing at the bottom of the table with not a single positive result. There has not been any contribution from their batters except David Warner at the top and Axar Patel down the order. In the bowling fronts, Anrich Nortje is also struggling to make any major impact with the ball. However, they defeated Kolkata on both the occasions last year and will be looking to continue that winning streak to get their first win of the season. They will be keen to make some changes and punch above their waist in the remaining matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament before it is too late.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders started the tournament on a high, winning two of their first three games but could not carry the momentum and are coming on the back of two back to back defeats. They are now placed at the bottom half of the table with four points in five games. Skipper Nitish Rana has been a proud captain looking at the way his side, which was rated so poor on paper, have managed to pull some things in their favor in the matches they have played so far. However, Kolkata can still do a lot better on their bowling and should be looking to build the momentum right from this stage of the tournament. They lost both the games against Delhi last year and will be keen to make things even, earning two crucial points from their trip to Delhi.

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 28

Date

20th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a balanced one for a T20 match. Seamers have got extra help on this surface throughout the game with spinners getting a hold from the surface in the middle overs. Batting is not as straightforward as it used to be at this ground. The first innings total is expected to be around 180. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Delhi is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major news reported from both sides.

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Players Probables: Prithvi Shaw

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Sharma

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction:

Kolkata Knight Riders is expected to win this match against Delhi Capitals. KKR batters are in excellent form. Although the bowling has struggled a bit, they are expected to do much better against a struggling Capitals batting unit.

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner will be a great captaincy choice ahead of this match. The Delhi skipper is currently their highest run scorer and overall fifth highest in the tournament. He has 228 runs at an average of almost 50 in five games. In addition, his record against Kolkata speaks for himself. He has an average of almost 60 against Kolkata in the last five seasons with over 500 runs, including three half centuries and a century.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje will be another great captaincy choice for this match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Nortje has eight wickets against the Knight Riders at an amazing strike rate of 10.75. In addition, KOL are averaging around 15 against high pace bowlers since last season, making Nortje’s case only stronger ahead of this fixture.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana will be playing at his domestic home ground and will be familiar with the conditions more than anyone. He has scored nearly at an average of 50 against Delhi in last three seasons with 290 runs at a strike rate of 150.3 including three half centuries. Considering his current form, it is advisable to keep Rana as one of the captaincy choices for this match.

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav is only selected by half of the teams as of writing this. He has not started well as per his standard which makes him a great differential pick for this match. He took a total of eight wickets in two matches last year against Delhi. In addition, the venue has the best record for ones who bowl wrist spin.

Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav will be another great differential pick for this match. At the time of writing he has not been picked even by 10% of the teams. He took four wickets in total in his last two outings against Delhi last year. He will be a great differential pick on this Delhi deck which has not been easy to play pace on.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy is one of the first names in most of the XIs. He has earned 267 points in the tournament so far but considering his recent poor record against Delhi, it is advisable to avoid picking him for this match.

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

DC vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team