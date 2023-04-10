DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, Playing XI, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have been equally poor until now. Delhi Capitals are looking more balanced and they are expected to win this game.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview

It’s the battle of the bottom two teams of the points table in IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals will be up against the Mumbai Indians in the 16th game of the tournament.

Delhi is at the bottom of the points table with 3 defeats and they are yet to win a game this season. They lost their last game by 57 runs against the Royals. David Warner has scored runs but he’s far from his fluent best and the others have failed miserably with the bat. The bowlers have been average and they also need to up their game. Delhi will be itching to win this game.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have also lost both matches they’ve played until now and are in the 9th position. They have a solid batting unit but their batters have failed to perform and their bowling is average. The bowlers need to punch above their weight if they are to win games with the ball. Mumbai will be eyeing a comeback in this match.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Date 11th April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

There will be plenty of help for the pacers with the new ball, especially in the 1st innings. The pitch will be an excellent one for batting with the ball coming onto the bat and the small boundaries will ensure that it’s a high-scoring encounter.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Riley Meredith should be available for the Mumbai Indians.

No such news from the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaeel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis/Duan Jansen, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Hritik Shokeen,

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams have been equally poor until now. Delhi Capitals are looking more balanced and they are expected to win this game.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner has scored runs in all the games until now. He scored 65 runs in the last game. He hasn’t been at his best but is scoring runs and that’s what we need from a fantasy pov. Warner will be a popular captaincy choice.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nrotje will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs for Delhi. He is a wicket-taker and can pick up a few wickets in this game. Nortje will be an ideal captaincy option.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will contribute with both bat and ball for Delhi. There are a few left-handers in the MI batting unit but he is expected to bowl 2-3 overs. Axar has been in terrific touch with the bat and he can help you win one-sided in fantasy cricket.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rilee Rossouw: Mumbai’s bowling unit is pretty average and if Jofra Archer is unavailable for this game as well then Rossouw becomes an excellent differential pick. He can score big and help his side over the line on his own.

Lalit Yadav: Lalit Yadav scored 38 runs in the last game. He is expected to bowl an over or two in this match. He will fetch points from both bat and ball. Lalit will be an ideal differential pick.

