DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 16 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11th 2023.

Delhi Capitals have had a horrible start to their 2023 campaign, losing each of their first three games. They will need to regroup and have a look at what is going wrong with them as they have been outplayed in almost every department. On the other side, Mumbai Indians are looking for their first win as well, having lost the first two games. They also have a lot of scars, especially with their bowling. Rohit Sharma will be hoping his side to bounce back well and turn things around in their trip to Delhi.

Considering Mumbai Indians' better batting line-up, they will start this game as favorites.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

David Warner: David Warner scored 65 in Delhi's previous loss against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. He is currently the fifth highest run scorer in the tournament so far, having scored 158 runs at an average of almost 53 in three games. He has a strike rate of almost 140 and an average of 40 against Mumbai Indians in his IPL career.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has an average of 114.3 against Delhi Capitals in his IPL career while playing for Mumbai Indians. He has 343 runs at a strike rate of 154.5, including three half centuries. He topped the score sheet for his side in the last two games between these two sides. I

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma is looking in excellent form. He started the season in style scoring a magnificent fifty against RCB. He is expected to continue his good form and most probably outscore everyone again.

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje will always be one of the bowlers to watch out for. His wicket taking ability is unmatched. In addition, he was Delhi's top wicket taker in their first home game against Gujarat at the same venue. He has taken 7 wickets against Mumbai in his short IPL career so far at an impressive strike rate of 18.

Mukesh Kumar: Mukesh Kumar bowler was Delhi's top wicket taker in the last match. He is expected to bowl with the new ball as Khaleel Ahmed might not play due to an injury. In addition, he has been bowling in almost all phases of the game, which makes his case even better.

Jason Behrendorff: Considering the conditions at Delhi we saw in the last game here, Jason Behrendorff will be the bowler to watch out for the Mumbai franchise. He bowls both in the powerplay and death, making his chances to take more wickets.