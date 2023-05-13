DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings to win the game as they have a better team overall.

Match information: DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

DC vs PBKS, Match 59

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Night game, 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Four of the last six Delhi Capitals have been low or medium-scoring. All the previous five Punjab Kings games have been high-scoring.

Delhi Capitals lost their last game badly against Chennai Super Kings, whereas Punjab Kings lost their previous game on the last ball against Kolkata Knight Riders.

David Warner has 1005 runs at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 142.14 against Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals have the second-worst average (27.50) and the worst strike rate of 108.91 against the off-spinners in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals have the lowest batting average (20) and the second-worst strike rate (126.26) in the powerplay in IPL 2023.

Axar Patel has 9 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 15.34 against Punjab Kings. He also has an economy rate of 4.69.

Shikhar Dhawan has the most runs (349) for Punjab Kings at an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of 143.62 in IPL 2023.

Liam Livingstone has been dismissed thrice in 27 balls against the leg-spinners in IPL 2023. However, DC don’t play a leg-spinner in their team.

Punjab Kings have the worst average (15.57) and the third-worst strike rate (125.29) against the leg-spinners in IPL 2023.

Jitesh Sharma has the third-best strike rate (193.10) in the death overs in IPL 2023 (min. 50 balls faced).

Arshdeep Singh has an average of 15.40 and a strike rate of 8.40 against the LHBs, compared to an average of 41 and a strike rate of 26.83 against the RHBs in IPL 2023.

Venue pointers

Average 1st inns score in the last three years: 152

Highest run-chase in the last three years: 219

Average 1st inns wickets in IPL 2023: 8

Average 2nd inns wickets in IPL 2023: 5

Win % of the team batting first in the last three years: 19.23%

Win % of the team batting second in the last three years: 80.77%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 (use as a hint for the home team)

Most runs: David Warner (167), Phil Salt (151), Axar Patel (146)

Most wickets: Mitchell Marsh (7), Mukesh Kumar (4)

Poor with the bat: Manish Pandey (48 runs in 3 innings)

Poor with the ball: Kuldeep Yadav (2 wickets in 5 innings), Khaleel Ahmed (2 wickets and 10.38 economy rate in 2 innings)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 8 wickets lost

2nd inns: 6 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 17 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 13 wickets lost

2nd inns: 8 wickets lost

Innings record

Delhi Capitals (bat first 4 games, bowl first 7 games)

Bat first runs: Axar Patel (151), David Warner (111)

Bat second runs: David Warner (219), Phil Salt (168), Axar Patel (116), Rilee Rossouw (114)

Bowl first wickets: Mitchell Marsh (11), Axar Patel (7), Kuldeep Yadav (7)

Bowl second wickets: Ishant Sharma (3), Khaleel Ahmed (3), Axar Patel (2), Kuldeep Yadav (2), Mukesh Kumar (2)

Punjab Kings (bat first 7 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Shikhar Dhawan (320), Jitesh Sharma (172), Prabhsimran Singh (130), Sam Curran (130)

Bat second runs: Sikandar Raza (106), Prabhsimran Singh (101), Jitesh Sharma (88)

Bowl first wickets: Sam Curran (5), Arshdeep Singh (4), Kagiso Rabada (4)

Bowl second wickets: Arshdeep Singh (12), Nathan Ellis (9), Rahul Chahar (4)

Form alert (last 4 games)

DC

Most runs: Phil Salt (163), Mitchell Marsh (94), Axar Patel (85)

Most wickets: Mitchell Marsh (9), Khaleel Ahmed (4)

PBKS

Most runs: Liam Livingstone (160), Shikhar Dhawan (116), Jitesh Sharma (115)

Most wickets: Arshdeep Singh (3), Nathan Ellis (3), Rahul Chahar (3)

Poor form alert (DC)

David Warner has scored only 24 runs in the last four innings.

Manish Pandey has scored only 29 runs in the last three innings.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up only 3 wickets in the last five innings.

Poor form alert (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has scored only 72 runs in the last four innings.

Sam Curran has picked up only 2 wickets in the last six innings.

Rahul Chahar has picked up only 3 wickets in the last six innings.

Liam Livingstone has picked up only 2 wickets in the last five innings.

Risk-Reward alert

Kuldeep Yadav has snared only 2 wickets in the five innings in Delhi in IPL 2023.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up only 7 wickets in six innings against Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Kuldeep Yadav’s recent form has also been poor (3 wickets in the last five innings).

Barring Liam Livingstone, the average of other Punjab Kings batters against the spinners has been reasonably good in IPL 2023.

Kuldeep Yadav has been wicketless against the RHBs in the last five innings. PBKS are likely to have four RHBs in the top five in this game.

Probable DC Playing XI:

David Warner Phil Salt Mitchell Marsh Manish Pandey Rilee Rossouw Ripal Patel Axar Patel Aman Hakim Khan Kuldeep Yadav Khaleel Ahmed Ishant Sharma

Probable Impact Substitute: Mukesh Kumar

Probable PBKS Playing XI:

Prabhsimran Singh Shikhar Dhawan Liam Livingstone Jitesh Sharma Sikandar Raza Sam Curran Rishi Dhawan Shahrukh Khan Harpreet Brar Rahul Chahar Arshdeep Singh

Probable Impact Substitute: Nathan Ellis

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots Left: 3

Highest ownerships outside the base team: Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Ellis

Rilee Rossouw vs Manish Pandey

Rilee Rossouw has scored 35 runs each in the last two innings. The PBKS spinners haven’t been in great form this year, which might make the work easier for Rilee Rossouw.

While Manish Pandey hasn’t done much, he has chipped in with a few runs here and there. If a few wickets fall early, Manish can again fetch a few points.

Sam Curran vs Sikandar Raza

Sam Curran has completely fallen off the radar in the past few matches. However, if the surface offers some grip, Curran’s cutters can be mighty effective. His batting will also be handy.

Sikandar Raza has done well on most occasions for Punjab Kings. There are likely to be four overseas in the top five of Delhi Capitals in the game, so his off-spin can be useful.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Nathan Ellis

Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t bowled well at all of late. However, he is known to pick wickets in bulk on his day.

Nathan Ellis bowls in the death overs, where the probability of taking the wickets is the maximum. Moreover, Delhi Capitals have lost the most wickets (32) and have the lowest strike rate (131.91) in the death overs in IPL 2023.

If DC bat first

Complete the team with three of Rilee Rossouw, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis.

Captaincy choices: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel.

Do not captain: Arshdeep Singh.

If PBKS bat first

Complete the team with three of Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis.

Captaincy choices: Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Mitchell Marsh.

Do not captain: Rilee Rossouw.

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots Left: 4

If DC bat first

Leave Arshdeep Singh out.

Pick two of Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Pick two of Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar.

Captaincy Picks: David Warner, Sam Curran and Mitchell Marsh.

If PBKS bat first

Leave Sam Curran out.

Pick two of Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pick Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.

Captaincy Picks: Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Axar Patel.

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks.

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%.

Join more than 5 teams and alternate differentials.

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards).

Pick one player who was brought in for this game.

Choices for this game

Leave Kuldeep Yadav out in T1-T5, and pick him up from T6 onwards.

Make David Warner c/vc in at least four teams.

Make Shikhar Dhawan c/vc in at least three teams.

Make Axar Patel + Arshdeep Singh c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Mitchell Marsh captain of at least two teams.

Make Sam Curran captain of two teams if PBKS bowl first.

Make Liam Livingstone captain of at least two teams if PBKS bat first.

Pick Ishant Sharma in at least two teams if DC bat first.

Base team for T1-T5

Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone

Other picks in order: Arshdeep Singh (4 teams at least), Sam Curran (4 teams at least), Kuldeep Yadav (3 teams at least), Rilee Rossouw (3 teams at least), Manish Pandey (2 teams at least), Khaleel Ahmed (2 teams at least), Ishant Sharma (2 teams at least if PBKS bowl first), Sikandar Raza (2 teams at least if PBKS bowl first)

One major differential pick: Rahul Chahar (2 teams at least if PBKS bowl first), Aman Khan (2 teams if DC bat first), Harpreet Brar (2 teams at least).

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings?

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have been inconsistent this season. However, PBKS have a better squad overall, which gives them the upper hand. Hence, Punjab Kings might win the game.