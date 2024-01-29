DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 14 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Khulna Tigers have won all three of their games so far this season and will be deemed as the heavyweights in this clash. Expect KHT to win the contest.

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers

Date

29 January 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Naim is the top-runs scorer for Durdanto Dhaka with 69 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 23.00 and SR of 104.55

Alex Ross also scored 62 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 31.00 and SR of 140.91

Shoriful Islam has been the top bowler for Durdanto Dhaka and has taken 6 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 9.00

Taskin Ahmed has taken 4 wickets at an economy rate of 7.00

Evin Lewis is the top-runs scorer for Khulna Tigers with 102 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 34.00 and SR of 192.45

Anamul Haque also scored 72 runs in 3 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 36.00 and SR of 122.03

Nahidul Islam has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 4 wickets in 3 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 4.64

Dasun Shanaka also taken 4 wickets at an economy rate of 5.33

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet Stadium is expected to be a balanced one with something for everyone. Pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Dew can be a factor in the latter half of the game. Scores in range of 160-180 can be expected.

Weather Report

There's no chance of rain during the game. The weather will be mild and windy with a maximum of 22.0°C.

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir, Alauddin Babu, I.Sukkur, D.Gunathilaka, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Chaturanga de Silva, L.Croospulle, Md.Naim Sheikh.

Khulna Tigers: Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas, Mukidul Islam.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma pinpoints reason for India's mishap in Hyderabad

DD vs KHT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The DD vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Naim Sheikh: Naim Shaikh is an explosive opener and will bat in the powerplay. His ability to accelerate the run-rate makes him a popular choice.

Shoriful Islam: Shoriful Islam can bowl in the powerplay with the new ball and can also come in handy at the death.

Evin Lewis: Evis Lewis can be destructive with the bat in hand, and he has already shown his power-hitting skills.

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lasith Croospulle: Lasith Croospulle is a top-order batter and can contribute with significant runs. He has a selection % of less than 5 currently.

Telegram Group Join Now

Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam has a selection % of less than 4 as of now. He will bowl in the powerplay and middle overs and can snare up a few wickets.

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Habibur Rahman: Habibur Rahman may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Irfan Sukkur, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Lasith Croospulle

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Alex Ross, Alauddin Babu and Nahidul Islam

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If DD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain and Taskin Ahmed

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dasun Shanaka, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Naim Sheikh

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Khulna Tigers have won all three of their games so far this season and will be deemed as the heavyweights in this clash. Expect KHT to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.